Was Sinners Released Too Early For the Oscars?

Ryan Coogler‘s genre-bending movie Sinners is one of the most successful movies of 2025 so far. As well as garnering heaps of critical praise, it has also made a major stomp at the box office, flaunting a worldwide gross of $61 million in its opening weekend. This momentum carried on into its second week, further cementing it as a future classic in the horror department.
While horror movies don’t typically fare well at the Oscars, Sinners is much more than just a horror film. After debuting with a perfect 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this has now only dipped down to 98%. So, with such critical acclaim under its belt, does it stand a chance at the 2026 Academy Awards?
What Does the Release Date of Sinners Mean for Its Chances at the Oscars?
A lot more goes into being nominated for an Oscar than one might think. While receiving critical acclaim puts its in good standing, to be eligible for the Oscars, it must also have received its first public exhibition in a theatrical setting. This means that movies that go straight to streaming or straight to DVD/Blu-ray are automatically not eligible. When it comes to the release date, any movies released during the calendar year are eligible for nominations. However, there is a trend that proves that movies released too early typically don’t get nominated.
The 2025 Oscars took place on Sunday, March 2, 2025. So, right away, Sinners was out of the question for that particular year. Originally set for release on March 7, 2025, Coogler’s vampire flick was delayed and wound up opening on April 18, 2025. So, technically, it is eligible for nominations for the 2026 Oscars. Yet, it is typically movies released between the summer and the following January that find themselves nominated. If we dissect 2025’s lineup, Dune: Part Two was the only film released before the summer that landed a Best Picture nomination. So, Sinners‘ early release could be the biggest hurdle it needs to jump over.
Furthermore, to be in contention, the makers of Sinners would have to rally to get the film into contention. Seeing as the film was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, it is highly likely that they will be willing to back a major campaign based on the box office success and critical praise the movie has generated so far. But one thing is for sure: Sinners certainly checks all of the right boxes. Not only is the film helmed by a previous Oscar-nominee, it’s a film that has been lauded by many huge Hollywood figures, including the likes of Spike Lee, Pedro Pascal, and Tom Cruise, something that will surely bolster its chances.
Which Categories Is Sinners in Contention For?
With Sinners being such a spectacle of a movie that shifts between genres and integrates music in a totally unique way, the first category it is likely to be nominated for is Best Motion Picture of the Year. While it is rare for a horror movie to be nominated in this category, it has happened before, with prime examples being movies like The Exorcist, The Silence of the Lambs, The Sixth Sense, and Get Out. Yet, this is still somewhat rare. But Sinners stands a better chance due to its melding of genres, starting out as a crime drama before turning into an action movie come horror come musical of sorts.
Originally, any movie nominated for Best Picture was usually followed by a Best Director nomination. However, this changed when the nominees for Best Picture went from 5 movies to 10, while Best Director remained at 5 contenders. So, Coogler’s chances are kind of 50/50. Nevertheless, he may stand a strong chance seeing as the Academy are already fond of his work; leading Sylvester Stallone to an Oscar nomination for Creed, and finding himself nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year for Judas and the Black Messiah, and Best Original Song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Outside of the movie’s performances, where any of the top billed could easily be in contention, the main thing everyone seems to be raving about is the music. Underneath the crime and horror elements of Sinners, music is smack bang in the centre. Everything from Irish folk to blues plays a vital role in the picture. Although it features a significant amount of original music, including the film’s eclectic score by Ludwig Göransson and original songs on the soundtrack performed by cast members Miles Caton and Hailee Steinfeld, Sinners also incorporates pre-existing blues tracks and covers. Yet it is the original music that enthrals the most, meaning Best Original Soundtrack and Best Original Song nominations could be on the horizon.
