Ryan Coogler’s Sinners Deserves a Sequel, But In What Form?

Is it too soon to discuss a Sinners sequel? For fans of the movie, the answer is no. Ever since the genre-blending folk horror movie rocked the box office in 2025, calls for a continuation have lit up social media and beyond.
Although writer/director Ryan Coogler has insisted he has no desire to make a sequel – calling Sinners a “full meal” – Hollywood has a way of making ‘never’ feel negotiable. Not only was Sinners a box office triumph, it made history with its record 16 Oscar nominations in 2026. So, Coogler may not want to revisit the world of the Smoke Stack brothers, but the question isn’t whether he should. It’s whether the story itself has more to say, and if so, what form that continuation could possibly take. Here’s what we think a potential Sinners sequel could look like.
Remmick’s Backstory
2025 was a massive year for Jack O’Connell. Shortly after playing Remmick, the vampire menace, he took on a villainous role in 28 Years Later followed by 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, in 2026. While both roles are evil, Remmick arguably has more substance. In Sinners, it is alluded that this Irish vampire has been around for around 300 years. We then learn that his vicious quest is all in aim of re-connecting with his ancestors in Ireland.
With O’Connell’s intense popularity surge from these two roles, it’s safe to assume audiences would lap up a Sinners sequel if he was leading it. Seeing as his character is defeated at the end of the movie, a prequel would be the obvious choice. And this would work for multiple reasons, with the first being the corruption arc. A standalone Remmick movie could see O’Connell carry the character as a tragic figure as opposed to an evil one we saw in Sinners. Perhaps he wasn’t always wicked, instead, something made him this way. This would also work well by leaning further into the historic drama aspect that made Sinners so compelling, teaching the audience about a whole other culture and stamp in time.
Sammie’s Music Career
It is extremely rare for a horror movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Sinners is only the eighth movie to land such a feat since the Academy Awards held its first ceremony in 1929. Historically, the Academy have selected horror movies that go beyond jump scares and sheer terror, leaning towards more character-based studies like The Silence of the Lambs. Sinners strikes the same chord, introducing us to a wealth of characters who all lend themselves to the eclectic nature of the film.
A major talking point of Sinners was not just its sizzling soundtrack, but the original music sang by supporting actor Miles Caton, who played blues prodigy Sammie Moore. After breaking free from his preacher father’s controlling grasp, Sammie became the only surviving member of the vampire siege after defeating Remmick with his Dobro Cyclops resonator guitar. The movie’s post-credit scene reveals that Sammie went on to live a successful life as a performing blues artist. This would make for a perfect Sinners sequel.
Instead of a horror continuation, a standalone Sammie movie could lean into how trauma shapes an artist. How do Sammie’s demons help create his art? Does his music become his exorcism? A Sinners sequel centred on Sammie could be Ryan Coogler’s answer to Inside Llewyn Davis – a struggle of artistry, identity, and survival.
Stack and Mary’s Second Lease of Life
A Sinners sequel focused on Stack and Mary may be the most obvious choice, but it also holds the most potential. Throughout the film, their relationship is explored as a forbidden love. After learning that the two get away to live eternally as vampires, there’s a gap half a century long that could be filled in.
The interracial dimension of their relationship isn’t just historical backdrop; it’s central to understanding who these characters become when immortality strips away the option of simply waiting for society to change. Imagine the film tracking them through the 1960s, 70s, and beyond – eras when their love would draw violence. Amidst this, Stack’s criminal instincts could be the only thing keeping them alive in sundown towns or hostile territories. With a plot like this, the horror shifts inward: not jump scares, but the slow erosion of morality when you have infinite time to justify your actions.
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