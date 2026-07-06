Who Is Cameron Crovetti? Tracing The Boys Star’s Journey To Fame

Cameron Crovetti is an American actor who earned early fame as a child performer. Best known for his portrayal of Ryan in the hit superhero series The Boys, the young actor grabbed attention and won over many fans with his stirring performances and dedication to the craft. While he is widely recognized for his role in the diabolical world of The Boys, Crovetti’s journey in entertainment started long before this breakout role.
Growing up in a family rooted in entertainment, Cameron Crovetti developed a passion for the performing arts at an early age. He also got the best support to maximize opportunities in television and film. As his popularity continues to grow, fans have become increasingly curious about the young star’s early life and career trajectory, especially what lies ahead for the talented young star after The Boys finale. From playing one of the most unforgettable young characters on television to steadily building a name for himself in Hollywood, find out why Cameron Crovetti’s rise to fame has been impressive to watch.
Early Life and Background Details
Cameron Crovetti was born as a twin on March 12, 2008, in California, to Bradley Cramp and Denise Crovetti. His father, Bradley, is a film producer and writer, while his mother is Broadway and television actress Denise Crovetti. As such, he had great influence growing up around entertainers. Crovetti grew up with an identical twin brother, Nicholas Crovetti, and an elder sister, Isabella Crovetti, who are also in the acting business. Their mother slowed down her acting career to coach her children and guide their venture into the performing arts.
Crovetti’s interest in acting was sparked after watching his sister perform as a series regular on The Neighbors. He began auditioning for roles alongside his twin brother, and they have collaborated on a few projects. Before he caught the acting bug, Crovetti trained as a competitive gymnast and didn’t leave his athletics team when he launched his acting career.
Cameron Crovetti Made His Television Debut in 2017
The Southern California native began his acting career with a 2017 guest appearance in Black-ish before he turned 10, and later appeared in HBO’s Emmy Award-winning drama series Big Little Lies from 2017 to 2019, in a recurring role as Josh, one of the twin sons of Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) and Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård). Crovetti shared the screen with his twin brother, Nicholas, who played the other son, Max. The show was nominated at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. He reprised the role in the second season, appearing alongside multiple Academy Award-winning screen icon Meryl Streep.
In 2020, Cameron Crovetti had a recurring role as Ryan Broderick in the crime anthology series Dirty John. He also landed his career-defining role in The Boys, appearing alongside Karl Urban, Antony Starr and Jack Quaid. He first joined the critically acclaimed satirical superhero television series in seasons 2- 3 as a recurring cast member and was upgraded to the main cast in seasons 4 and 5. In 2025, Crovetti was nominated for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series at the 52nd Saturn Awards for the role. While working on The Boys, Crovetti played a recurring role on Disney Jr.’s animated series Firebuds from 2022 to 2023.
Exploring Cameron Crovetti’s Film Credits
Cameron Crovetti made his film debut in 2018’s Anywhere with You as Tim. He collaborated with his brother in the 2021 horror film Witch Hunt and later played a main role with him in Goodnight Mommy (2022) as Elias. Also in 2022, Crovetti played a younger version of Ryan Gosling‘s Sierra Six in The Gray Man. In 2023, Crovetti appeared in the horror film Oracle as Chase and played the young Boy in Boy Kills World, with Bill Skarsgård playing the adult role.
Since his fame skyrocketed on the set of The Boys, Cameron Crovetti’s career has grown exponentially. As such, he often has more projects in the pipeline. On that note, Crovetti is part of the cast of the upcoming films Claire and Road to Recovery in yet-to-be-undisclosed roles.
He Is Active On Social Media
@cameroncrovetti
Back in the will 🥹 #theboys #homelander #fight #finale #ryan
♬ Piano Man (He says Bill I believe this is killing me) – Billy Joel
In addition to acting, Cameron Crovetti keeps an active presence on social media. He has official TikTok and Instagram pages with over 900k followers on each. He uses both platforms to keep his fans updated about his career and what happens when the cameras stop rolling. His socials are filled with behind-the-scenes videos from working on set with The Boys cast.
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