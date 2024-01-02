5 Best Antony Starr Roles in Movies and TV Shows

New Zealand actor Antony Starr was born in 1975 and got into acting after his other preferred career path as a police officer didn’t pan out. He took acting classes at Unitech to pass the time after finishing school because he didn’t quite know what he wanted to do. His acting work started in commercials and minor roles in TV shows like Street Legal before landing a major gig that could help pay his bills.
While Starr is now famously known for his role as Homelander, the New Zealand actor has been in the acting world for years. One of his more iconic roles is in the series Outrageous Fortunes, which catapulted his acting career to the next level. His hard work and dedication to his roles are evident, so it’s not surprising that his career has skyrocketed with each role he’s taken in the last two decades. Some of his most recent roles have been in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, Cobweb, and After the Waterfall. Here are Antony Starr’s best roles in movies and TV shows of his career.
1. The Boys
After the end of Banshee, Starr got another leading role in his first comic book-based series, Prime Video’s The Boys. The Boys is based on the sinister comics of the same name about a group of superheroes controlled by the powerful company Vought to do what’s best for their profits and bottom line. But to the world, these superheroes are helping the world. This show sees Starr as the complicated superhero, Homelander, who had a difficult upbringing, was poked and prodded by scientists, and does not function well around others. While he is the show’s villain, Starr brings some humanity to his character and his internal conflicts while trying to do what he thinks is right. The Boys has been renewed for a fourth season, released in 2024.
2. Banshee (2013-2016)
Starr never took a break from acting once he started getting more and more recognition for his talent. After Rush, Starr got his first leading role on the U.S. TV show, Banshee. The action series Banshee follows the ex-criminal Lucas Hood, who takes over the identity of a small-town sheriff after being released from prison. Banshee was a refreshing hit series with viewers and garnered largely favorable reviews, earning it four seasons. The series was packed with action and drama and made viewers believe in Starr’s character as his moral sense depended, and he took on a new life in this gripping storyline. It is one of Starr’s iconic performances to date.
3. Outrageous Fortune(2005-2010)
One of Starr’s most iconic roles was in the family crime drama Outrageous Fortunes, which was about the West family. Starr plays twins Jethro and Van West in this long-running series. While these two were twins, their personalities were very different. Starr easily pulled off playing Jethro, a talented and brilliant scheming lawyer, and Van, the easygoing and not-so-intelligent twin who did not take things too seriously. Starr’s performance in these leading roles earned him worldwide recognition and praise from viewers. His work in this series earned him several accolades, including Best Actor awards like the 2007 Qantas Television Awards and the 2007 Air New Zealand Screen Awards.
4. In My Father’s Den (2004)
In My Father’s Den is a 2004 thriller starring Matthew MacFadyen of Pride and Prejudice and Succession and Antony Starr. Matthew MacFadyen plays Paul, who returns home after his father’s death. He runs into his former girlfriend, who has a daughter he believes is his. Celia is dating Gareth, played by Starr. Celia’s daughter seeks solace in Paul’s den as she tries to get away from Gareth’s unwanted sexual advances. Gareth and Paul don’t have the best relationship because he resents his connection with his girlfriend. The film was a hit with critics and scored a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film aptly puts a spotlight on Starr’s acting range, deserving of its recognition as one of Antony Starr’s most notable TV shows and movies
5. Rush (2008-2011)
Starr appeared in the police procedural drama series Rush. The series follows the lives of Melbourne’s Political Tactical Response team officers. Although Starr only appeared in the finale season of this drama, his role was very impactful to the story. He played Sergeant Charlie Lewis, who must be fired to go on an undercover mission. He doesn’t make many friends when he first meets the team of police officers and rubs most of them the wrong way. This role boosted Starr’s recognizability in other worldwide markets before his star-making roles came by.