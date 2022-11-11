Alexander Skarsgård’s Top Roles

Alexander Skarsgård has perpetuated the talent that runs in his family. With a father and brother who both have successful film careers, Alexander Skarsgård couldn’t fall behind. Now, he is a renowned actor and one who has starred in many films playing memorable roles.
Whether you know him from Big Little Lies or Zoolander, one thing’s for sure: the actor has some impressive acting skills. If you want to see more of what he’s capable of, here are some of his best roles ever.
1. Prince Amleth
One of the most recent performances of the actor is that of Prince Amleth from The Northman. Amleth is a Viking warrior prince on a mission of revenge. His father was killed, which puts the prince in the position to avenge him by going after his uncle. Not only that, but he also has to save his mother.
According to Skarsgård, this role was very demanding and perhaps the most difficult job he’s had in his life. However, he was amazing at portraying an imposing Viking with many emotions despite his animalistic tendencies.
2. Tarzan
Another demanding role that Alexander Skarsgård played was no other than Tarzan. He took on the role of the jungle king in The Legend of Tarzan, an adaptation from 2016.
In this film, he had to play a troubled character, as he loves the African jungle and his wife, Jane.
This Tarzan film shows the King of the Jungle living in England, in his parents’ house with Jane. At some point, he gets an invitation to go back to Africa and see how things have developed there. He is not too excited about the idea but ends up going as his American wife convinces him.
But getting there, Tarzan finds out something else. The King made developments by taking advantage of slaves. With his comrades, Tarzan ends up in the trap of Leon Rom, the envoy of the King. He has an evil plan to eliminate the trio and the locals.
3. Meeks
One of Skarsgård’s first roles was a tiny one, yet it proved what a good actor he was. He starred as Meekus in the Zoolander film in 2001. His role was that of a very handsome model. He is one of the best friends of Ben Stiller. In the end, a gas station explosion killed Meeks.
But the character doesn’t die without leaving something behind. Meeks and Rufus, another model, share their wisdom before passing, with things such as “Models help people. They make them feel good about themselves.”
4. Eric Northman
Have you watched True Blood back in its glory days? The vampire HBO series had Skarsgård play an important role, specifically that of Eric Northman.
Northman is an ancient vampire in the show, one who eventually becomes part of a love triangle with another vampire, Bill Compton, and with waitress Sookie Stackhouse.
True Blood was mostly popular for its vampire element, but it slowly progressed into a story involving various supernatural beings, such as witches, shapeshifters, fairies, and others.
5. Charlie Venner
Charlie Venner was one of the strongest performances we’ve ever gotten from Alexander Skarsgård, and sadly one of the most overlooked ones too. The Straw Dogs film was quite a sensation, with Skarsgård’s role being that of a ruthless character who, at some point, assaults another character. This scene was one of the most shocking ones in the film.
Straw Dogs is a film full of tension between David and Amy, a married couple moving to a small town. But the locals are quite suspicious about the new couple, with Charlie in the lead. Amy used to be his girlfriend, so obviously, this aspect stirs up some drama in the story.
6. Nathan Lind
The Godzilla vs. Kong film was one of the most anticipated productions of 2021, with people waiting to see the battle between Godzilla and King Kong. People had all sorts of theories and made memes of the match-up.
Alexander Skarsgård plays the role of Nathan Lind here. He is a scientist, but he is pretty much ignored by many people – at least until his research into the Godzilla developments proves very useful. Skarsgård delivered a stunning performance, and the film wouldn’t have been the same without him starring in it.
Alexander Skarsgård’s acting skills have influenced the success of many films over the years. For over two decades, he’s been blessing our screens with the characters he played. Given how many excellent roles he’s had, we can only expect future ones to be just as good or even better.