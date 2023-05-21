After he first appeared on stage in 2006, Tunji Kasim dropped his initial ideas of a perfect career to focus on the performing arts. He has subsequently become a force to reckon with in the theatre industry with works across many companies. Despite his apparent passion for the arts, it is interesting to know that growing up, Kasim had other career plans, and acting was not part of them.
Over a decade after his debut, Tunji Kasim has made his mark in the theater and is poised to replicate the same feat on screen. The Scottish actor is taking more roles on the small screen while still holding tight to his love for the theaters. He has been a cast member of Nancy Drew since 2019 and joined the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in 2023. Explore more facts you didn’t know about Scottish actor Tunji Kasim.
1. Tunji Kasim Is Of Mixed Heritage
Tunji Kasim comes from a mixed background of Scottish and Nigerian heritage. He was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, in the United Kingdom but spent his early years in Nigeria. His family moved to Nigeria shortly after his birth and they remained there for 12 years before going back to the United Kingdom. Thus, Kasim was almost a teenager when he started his life in the UK where he began to hone his skills in the performing arts.
2. Growing Up, He Considered Pursuing A Career As A Boxer Or A Dish Washer
Kasim did not have acting as a career choice in the early years of his life. He initially wanted to become a boxer or a dishwasher. However, those plans were apparently replaced by his passion for the performing arts.
3. He Is A Graduate Of The Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama
Tunji Kasim attended the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow. The institution, which has been renamed Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, is known for producing an army of talented stars in areas like dance, drama, music, and production. Kasim credits his drama teacher for putting him on the right path and giving him a headstart in his career.
4. Tunji Kasim’s Acting Career Started With Acorn Theatre Company
According to the Scottish actor, his drama teacher, Irene Adam gave his career a nudge in the right direction when she cast him in the play, The Talented Mr Ripley (2006). This became his first role as a performer after joining the Acorn Theatre drama group. He loved the experience which he has come to describe as “fantastic.” Kasim made his London stage debut in 2007 in Big White Fog at the Almeida Theater. The same year, he performed at the Young Vic theater in Tarell Alvin McCraney‘s The Brothers Size and reprised the role in the same production the next year. Tunji Kasim got busy between 2009 and 2011, performing different roles in several productions as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He is still active in the theater but is likely to focus on television and film projects.
5. Tunji Kasim Made His Screen Debut In Nearly Famous
After making his theater debut in 2006, Tunji Kasim fell in love with acting and decided to carve a career out of it. He made his screen debut in 2007 on the set of Nearly Famous. He portrayed Joe Bailey in Nearly Famous season 1 across six episodes. He continued his exploits on the stage while picking up roles in films and TV shows. Kasim was propelled to prominence when he landed the role of Ned Nickerson in Nancy Drew. He has been on The CW’s mystery drama television series since 2019.
6. Tunde Kasim Portrays Queen Charlotte’s Brother In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story cast Kasim in the role of Queen Charlotte’s brother, Adolphus Frederick IV, Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. The show premiered on May 4, 2023, with six episodes in the first season. The show is a prequel spin-off of Bridgerton and like its predecessor, it has a star-studded cast that comprises India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Agatha, Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, and Michelle Fairley as Augusta to mention a few.
