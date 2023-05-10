Alert: Contains spoilers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Judging by the show’s viewership numbers, Bridgerton audiences were excited to have Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as they await the long-anticipated Bridgerton season 3. Only created as a limited-run drama series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was a great addition as a historical fiction-romance prequel. Importantly, the new Netflix show clarified several unanswered questions in the Bridgerton canon.
As a worthy spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was a perfect blend of history, romance, race, and sacrifices. Although created as a prequel, Queen Charlotte’s dual timeline helped connect the dots to the original Bridgerton series. Here’s everything to know about when Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is in the main timeline.
Queen Charlotte Is 52 Years Before The Main Series
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story begins its story in 1761, with Charlotte’s older brother, Adolphus, signing a contract that marries off his sister to King George III. In contrast, Bridgerton season 1 begins in the year 1813. Mathematically, this means the beginning of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is exactly 52 years before the opening events of Bridgerton season 1.
The show’s plot is set in two different timelines of the main series, with one focusing on the past and the other on modern-day London. Although mostly regarded as a prequel, its present-day scenes continue from the end of Bridgerton season 2. While audiences are now more acquainted with the nature of King George III’s mental illness as well as Bridgerton‘s enigmatic Queen Charlotte’s demeanor, it also introduces new plots that could affect the existing Bridgerton‘s timeline.
How Queen Charlotte’s Timeline Affects The Main Bridgerton Series
Besides the ever-brewing romance between Bridgerton‘s titular family and the Featheringtons, one notable relationship is between Lady Danbury and Viscountess Violet Bridgerton. Theirs is filled with mutual respect and understanding, sharing in each other’s wise counsel. However, with the scenes from the final episode of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, their relationship will be tested in the Bridgerton timeline, whether in Bridgerton season 3 or subsequent sequels.
Viscountess Violet Bridgerton is certain Lady Danbury had an affair with her father, Lord Ledger. Violet was keen on having a discussion about it, but Lady Danbury kept being evasive. With the Viscountess not being one to sweep things of such nature under the carpet, there’s no doubt it’ll strain their relationship. Another story arc that can affect the main Bridgerton series is Viscountess Violet Bridgerton’s “garden” starting to bloom. In need of companionship, viewers may see Bridgerton’s family matriarch find love again or begin an affair.
An elated Queen Charlotte informs King George III that their son Edward and his wife, Victoria, are pregnant with their grandchild. The re-ignited romance between the Queen and King may be the start of new things in the Bridgerton series. In Bridgerton seasons 1 & 2, King George III is often hidden from the public and the show’s audiences. With Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story revealing the nature of the King’s illness and his bond with Queen Charlotte, viewers could see the King make more appearances in the Bridgerton timeline.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!