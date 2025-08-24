Top 7 Actors Who Portrayed Count Dracula in Recent Years

For over a century, Dracula actors have taken creative liberties at reimagining and portraying Bram Stoker’s iconic villain. From its first screen portrayal by Erik Vanko to Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee, these actors have become iconic for their chilling performances. With over 120 actors having portrayed Dracula through the years, each has brought a variety of interpretations to the role. From the seductive aristocrat to terrifying supernatural monsters, their portrayal shows just how versatile the Dracula character can be.
While every generation has produced an iconic Dracula actor, recent years have seen a fresh wave of talent take on the legendary vampire role. Whether it’s in big-budget films, TV series, or even animated adaptations, these new portrayals of Count Dracula bring the character to younger audiences. Following Gary Oldman’s memorable portrayal, here are 7 actors who have breathed life into the Count Dracula character in recent times.
Gerard Butler — Dracula 2000 (2000)
Gerard Butler’s portrayal of Count Dracula in Dracula 2000 offered a bold, modern twist on the legendary vampire. Unlike traditional interpretations rooted in European aristocracy, Butler’s Dracula was reimagined with a dark biblical origin, linking him to Judas Iscariot. With a mix of seductive charm and underlying rage, Gerard Butler brought a fresh intensity to the role that set him apart from past Dracula actors. The late Canadian actor Christopher Plummer portrayed the iconic Abraham Van Helsing.
Richard Roxburgh — Van Helsing (2004)
Although not a household name, Richard Roxburgh’s Court Dracula remains one of the most memorable from the 2000s. Unlike the traditional brooding Dracula, Roxburgh portrayed the character as theatrical and menacing. Roxburgh starred alongside Hugh Jackman, who portrayed Van Helsing, and Kate Beckinsale (as Anna Valerious). Richard Roxburgh’s version of the Count was a calculating villain, bringing an eerily charismatic and operatic energy to the film.
Dominic Purcell — Blade: Trinity (2004)
A year before playing Lincoln Burrows in Fox’s crime drama Prison Break, Australian actor Dominic Purcell joined the growing list of Dracula actors in the third installment in the Blade franchise, Blade: Trinity. Purcell brought a modern, muscular intensity to the role. While his Dracula wasn’t confirmed to castles or cloaks, he still embodied the primal, almost mythological version of the vampire. In a franchise packed with action and supernatural lore, Purcell’s portrayal stands out for grounding Dracula as a warrior and legend.
Luke Evans — Dracula Untold (2014)
Luke Evans brought a fresh and emotionally layered take to the legendary vampire in Dracula Untold. Rather than portraying Count Dracula as a pure villain, Evans leaned into the humanity of the man behind the myth, Vlad III “the Impaler” Dracula. Dracula, a devoted father and tormented warrior, sacrifices his soul to save his people. Unlike more traditional portrayals, Luke Dracula isn’t just a creature of the night but a man haunted by war, love, and the price of power.
Thomas Doherty — The Invitation (2022)
Thomas Doherty delivered a stylish and seductive take on Count Dracula in the 2022 horror thriller The Invitation. Doherty’s Dracula is polished, charming, and disarmingly elegant. This allowed him to conceal his sinister intentions as Walter De Ville before being later revealed as Count Dracula. Rather than relying on theatrical villainy, Doherty’s Dracula embodies the quiet, persuasive horror of a perfect gentleman. Doherty co-starred alongside Nathalie Emmanuel, who led the cast.
Nicolas Cage — Renfield (2023)
As one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, it’s unsurprising that Nicolas Cage’s career came full cycle with his portrayal of Count Dracula. Embracing the character’s theatrical flair, Cage portrays Dracula with an eccentric charm and menace. Cage’s performance masterfully walks the line between horror and comedy, creating a Dracula that feels timeless. Rather than mimicking past Dracula actors, Nicolas Cage reinvents the vampire as a narcissistic, codependent villain with a toxic grip on his familiar, Renfield (Nicholas Hoult)
Bill Skarsgård — Nosferatu (2024)
Bill Skarsgård delivers one of the most chilling and unforgettable vampire performances in recent cinema. Joining the growing list of Dracula actors, Skarsgård portrayed Count Orlok/Nosferatu in Robert Eggers’s 2024 gothic horror Nosferatu. Completely unrecognizable under extensive prosthetics and weight loss, Skarsgård embodied the undead vampire with an eerie physicality and raspy voice. With the 2024 film being a remake of a 1920s classic, Skarsgård’s Dracula performance did justice to the character and original film. Arguably, Bill Skarsgård’s performance ranks as one of the top Dracula actors in modern cinema.
Follow Us