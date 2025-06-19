Since the turn of the 21st century, there have been more prequel TV series than in the decades before. These prequel series have become an essential part of modern storytelling. They offer audiences deeper insights into beloved characters and worlds, helping to connect the dots to the present. While some prequel TV series fall short of their predecessors, others masterfully expand the storytelling, adding necessary emotional weight and context to established narratives.
The earliest prequel series dates back to the early 1970s. However, unlike today’s prequels, whose main focus is expanding storylines, the earliest prequels just sought to present a younger version of a show’s characters. With a growing list of prequel shows, these are the best prequel TV series of the 21st century.
Star Trek Prequel Series
So far, there have only been three primary Star Trek prequel TV series. These include Star Trek: Enterprise (2001–2005), Star Trek: Discovery (2017–2024), and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022). Star Trek: Enterprise was created as the sixth TV series in the franchise and a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series (1966–1969). As a prequel TV series, Enterprise is set 100 years before Captain Kirk’s era. It follows the crew of the NX-01, the first starship Enterprise, under the command of Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula). Captain Archer leads the crew as humanity takes its first major steps into deep space exploration.
The series explores the early interactions between humans and alien species, including Vulcans, Andorians, and Klingons. Twelve years later, the seventh Star Trek TV series, Star Trek: Discovery, premiered on CBS. Still a prequel series, Discovery follows the adventures of the USS Discovery, a starship in the 23rd century. Set about a decade before the events of the original series, the show centers on Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), a human raised by Vulcans (specifically by Sarek, Spock’s father). Star Trek: Discovery aired for 5 seasons with its finale on May 30, 2024.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiered on May 5, 2022, on Paramount+. While a spin-off of Discovery, it is another prequel series of the original Star Trek series. Strange New Worlds follows the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), the Captain of the USS Enterprise before James T. Kirk takes command. It is also set in the 23rd century, during the early days of the United Federation of Planets’ deep space exploration.
Bates Motel
The Bates Motel TV series was created as a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1960 film Psycho. The psychological horror drama series aired for 5 seasons, from March 18, 2013, to April 24, 2017. Bates Motel centers around the twisted and complex relationship between Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his mother, Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga). After the mysterious death of Norma’s husband, she buys a motel in the small town of White Pine Bay, Oregon, seeking a fresh start. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that both mother and son have dark secrets and emotional issues.
The Carrie Diaries
HBO’s Sex and the City series was a critical hit. Almost a decade after its finale, The Carrie Diaries, a teen comedy-drama, was created as a prequel. The Carrie Diaries follows the life of a younger Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb), the iconic character originally played by Sarah Jessica Parker, during her high school years in the early 1980s. The series follows Bradshaw as she navigates high school, friendship, first love, and family issues. Her life takes a turn when she gets an internship in New York City, introducing her to the exciting world of journalism, style, and independence. The Carrie Diaries lasted only 2 seasons before The CW canceled the series.
Better Call Saul
The critically acclaimed legal crime drama Better Call Saul is a prequel to the famous AMC show Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul centers around the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a small-time, struggling lawyer with a good heart, into Saul Goodman, the morally flexible and flamboyant criminal attorney in Breaking Bad. To date, Better Call Saul is still one of television’s most successful shows. It aired originally from February 8, 2015, to August 15, 2022, with 6 seasons.
Young Sheldon
The CBS prequel TV series Young Sheldon proves that spin-offs and sequels have found success on television. The coming-of-age sitcom is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory and focuses on Sheldon Cooper’s (Jim Parsons) childhood. Set in East Texas in the late 1980s and early-to-mid-1990s, Iain Armitage led the cast as its titular character. The show follows a young Sheldon growing up with a brilliant mind but struggling to fit in socially. Young Sheldon originally aired on CBS from September 25, 2017, to May 16, 2024.
Star Wars Prequels Series
The Star Wars franchise is one of the most successful franchises in the world. Besides its Box Office hit movies, the franchise has had several successful TV shows, from animated to live-action. With an ever-growing fanbase, the Star Wars prequel TV series has been mostly critically successful. Interestingly, most of the TV shows in the franchise have been prequels. From The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, each prequel series has connected the dots of several movie timelines and characters.
The Yellowstone Prequel TV Series
The Kevin Costner-led neo-Western drama series Yellowstone has successfully produced two prequel TV series, 1883 and 1923. Set in the post-Civil War era, 1883 follows James and Margaret Dutton, portrayed by real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as they journey from Texas to Montana in search of a better life and eventually own the Yellowstone Ranch. They’re accompanied by their daughter Elsa (Isabel May) and guided by Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), a seasoned cowboy with a tragic past.
On the other hand, while 1923 is a sequel to 1883, it is created as another prequel story to Yellowstone. It continues the saga of the Dutton family, with Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) leading the Yellowstone Ranch through a time of hardship. It also expands on the backstories of a few characters mentioned in Yellowstone. Both 1883 and 1923 are critically acclaimed and rightly considered successful prequels.
House of the Dragon
https://youtu.be/DotnJ7tTA34?si=rJVnmi1j0iKiYkIF
Set nearly 200 years before the Game of Thrones, HBO’s prequel series House of the Dragon chronicles the Targaryen dynasty’s descent into civil war. The show focuses on the events leading to the Dance of the Dragons. With political backstabbing, dragon-fueled battles, and complex family dynamics, House of the Dragon recaptures the intrigue and intensity of Westeros that audiences have come to love and enjoy. For many viewers, House of the Dragon is a befitting apology for Game of Thrones‘s lackluster eighth and final season.
Dexter: Original Sin
https://youtu.be/Bw8ZdQpVtdU?si=Pi0EvRNprGTMZW9Y
Dexter: Original Sin delves into the formative years of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), the infamous vigilante serial killer from the original Dexter TV series. Beginning 15 years before the events in the original series, Dexter: Original Sin explores Dexter’s (Patrick Gibson) early adulthood as he grapples with his emerging homicidal urges and begins his vigilante journey. The show premiered on December 13, 2024, and has been successfully renewed for a second season following its success. Dexter: Original Sin offers audiences a deeper understanding of Dexter’s origins and the events that shaped his complex character.
Follow Us