People Are Sharing Popular Pieces Of Advice They Disagree With And Here Are 30 Examples

Growing up, we all hear the same pieces of wisdom: “Trust your gut,” “Ignore the bullies,” or “Ask for forgiveness, not permission.” These sayings are meant to help us, but do they always work in real life?
When there’s a bully, just ignore them. Sorry but most bullies won’t stop just cause you ignore them. Sometimes you gotta put them in their place.
“Stay for the kids/avoid a broken home.”
Honey, if your parents loathe eachother, you not only see it, You feel it, You suffer from it, and you probably blame yourself.
Theres like radial emotional and mental abuse and fatigues and everything. On the kid. The person who allegedly not separating is suppose to help.
Stop f*****g yalls kids up and admit you hate eachother. You can be AMAZING coparents and never see eachother face to face.
Two STABLE homes is far happier than one in turmoil.
‘If she says NO, pursue her harder.’ WORST dating advice
“Forgive and forget” should be “forgive, but don’t forget” because 9/10 times peoples poor behavior is a part of a behavioral pattern. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me for giving you the chance.
Forgiveness is seen as this high achievement of humanity that all should strive for.
No. Sometimes people shouldn’t be forgiven. Some things are unforgivable.
Everything happens for a reason/there’s a purpose in everything that happens. Awful advice for any type of situation where someone was a victim.
God gives you what you can handle. No. This is not true. If it were then people wouldn’t commit [self-harm]. People’s lives and mental health can implode all too easily.
Find a job you love and you will never work a day in your life. This might work for 1% of people. It makes the rest of us feel like we’re doing it wrong.
“Trust your gut.” I have anxiety, my gut is virtually always telling me to panic and never do anything lol.
This may be an unpopular opinion, but ‘You can’t expect anyone to love you if you don’t love yourself first.’ I get it, but I think a lot of people say that because they don’t want to deal with certain types of people. Listen, not everyone can be filled with self-love. It can take years to learn this. In fact, some people can interpret this as they shouldn’t even attempt to find love because they don’t love themselves, and I think that is so wrong.
In most people’s lives, there are others who love them just as they are. In my opinion, that is proof that you are lovable to others, even if you struggle to love yourself. And sometimes other people’s love is what is needed to help you see that you can love yourself too. That’s not to say that this advice is purely terrible, but it doesn’t work for everyone. Just be smart about it.
“Tough it out”
No. Do not tough it out. Talk about it, take breaks, have a meal and think it over. If you are sick toughing it out won’t fix that. If you are depressed, toughing jt out won’t fix that. If you are hurt, toughing jt out won’t fix that. Take care of yourself and then keep going, or you’ll run yourself into the ground.
This was never true, but I heard it everywhere in pop culture. Treat women like c**p. They love it. No, they don’t.
“Only date people in your league”. Leagues don’t exist. You never know who a person will be attracted to.
“Ask for forgiveness not permission.” So shockingly obvious how this could backfire in any number of personal or professional scenarios.
Give 100 percent in everything. No. Give enough to get it done at a decent level. Extra effort usually doesn’t pay off. .
They’re just jealous. 90% of the time they’re not jealous, they just don’t like you.
“Don’t be afraid to do what you love, and the money will follow”
This can be true but also could get you in a lot of trouble.
Happy wife, happy life.
If you hear a married man say that in a serious manner, it’s almost 100% that neither he nor his wife are happy.
If you see a snake it’s probably venomous and you should kill it, especially if your kids are around
1. What the f**k? No it’s not and it’s not gonna try to kill you 2. It demonstrates an extremely low understanding of the ecosystem as snakes are a massive part of it 3. Not all snakes are venomous lol.
Just be yourself.
The spirit of this, I agree with completely. But so many people think it means to act however they want and there should be no consequences. You still have to modulate your behavior in such a way that it is appropriate in a given social situation. Just be yourself means live in accordance with your own values and pursue your own goals. It does not mean to be a d**k and say everything vile thing that pops into your head and then be indignant when it’s received badly.
In dating “if it’s not a hell-yes, then it’s a no.”
More realistic is “you don’t need to know if you want to marry them someday, you only need to know if you want to see them again.”.
Be vulnerable at work. Complete horshes**t. Even the best workplaces have vindictive a******s who will take your vulnerability and use it to undermine you.
No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.
This line (from Eleanor Roosevelt) sucks. Of course people can feel bad about themselves based off of another person’s comment without actually being bad!
You have to go to college if you want to get a good job.
Kill them with kindness. Sometimes people are jerks who step way over the line, and I have no problem calling them on it. I’ve dealt with enough bullies in my life to stand up to people who start drama on the regular. I appreciate the same candidness from my friends.
Now that said, I rarely react to insults from people I’m not close with. If they aren’t important to me, I just don’t care what they think of me. The fact that I don’t even bother to respond really sets them off :).
Be the bigger person. Sometimes this is good advice but generally it means bowing down to someone who wants to hurt you.
*treat it as if it was your own.* treating it like it’s someone else’s that means I have to return it in as good condition as I found it, otherwise i’m a huge a*****e. if it’s my own, then i don’t have to return it at all, i can scratch it up, slop spaghetti on it, use it to wipe my a*s with.
It gets better. Like no it doesn’t “get better” it takes time and effort to get it “better” it doesn’t on its own.
False hope helps no own because when it doesn’t get better on its own you leave someone it a very vulnerable space.
As of late the whole advice to “spend today because there is no future”. people who spout such rhetoric are beyond foolish. not looking forward to having to take care of them later in life because they done f****d up.
Fake it till you make it, uhh no. Faking anything doesn’t make anyone feel better.
