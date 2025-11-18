Mariah Carey Slammed For Not Helping Sister During Final Days Despite Last Wish To Reconnect

Alison Carey, the sister of music legend Mariah Carey, spent her final days holding onto one last hope—that she could mend her fractured relationship with her younger sister. But the world-famous pop star never reached out to her, even when she was on her deathbed, according to a source close to Alison, who was 63 when she took her last breath.
“Alison was hurt by the way she was treated by her mother and Mariah, but she always had mixed feelings about her mother,” her friend and healthcare proxy David Baker told the Daily Mail. “But I know it was her dying wish if she could’ve at least had a conversation with Mariah.”
The 55-year-old singer confirmed on Monday, August 26, that both her mother and sister passed away on the same day.
“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” she said in a statement to People.
“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” she added. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”
Following her death, David spoke about Alison’s last wish to reconcile with her estranged sister while she was receiving hospice care at her apartment in Coxsackie. Over the last month, the deceased sister’s four children had visited her, but Mariah made no effort to contact her, David claimed.
“It was awful because it was just all about her,” he told the outlet. “In her eyes, it’s all about Mariah and never anyone else.”
“If she would’ve cared about her, she would’ve talked to Alison when she knew she was dying. It’s how Mariah has been for a very long time. She will do anything to get attention and is always looking for publicity,” he added.
David spoke about how Alison was hurt when her famous sibling called her an “ex-sister” in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
The We Belong Together singer also detailed dark instances from her childhood involving her sister in the book.
“When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine … and tried to sell me out to a pimp,” the hitmaker wrote. “Something in me was arrested by all that trauma. That is why I often say, ‘I’m eternally 12.’ I am still struggling through that time.”
While Mariah was ready to cut ties with her sister, her older sister publicly spoke about wanting to mend the relationship with her. She made a plea in a 2016 interview asking the Grammy-winning singer not to “abandon” her.
“Mariah I love you, I desperately need your help,” she said in the interview with the Daily Mail. “Please don’t abandon me like this.”
In the last few weeks of her life, Alison hoped her estranged sister would reach out to her, but David said she never did.
“[Alison] was a very intelligent and very sensitive person who had a really rough time in her life,” David said. “She had a lot of obstacles in her life starting from when she was very young, and I don’t think most people could go through something like that and not be affected.”
“[Mariah] called her an ex-sister, which was a nasty thing to say and [Alison] never got over that,” he went on to say. “She continued to dismiss her, as if there was something she could do to change that. No [matter] what, she will always be her sister.”
