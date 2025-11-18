50 Hilarious Experiences Of People Receiving Not What They Thought They Ordered (New Pics)

Online shopping can be extremely convenient. But it’s not without its flaws. It’s quite easy to be seduced by the promise of high-quality products for cheap prices. However, the deals can be too good to be true. Sometimes, to a frankly ridiculous extent!
Bored Panda has curated a list of photos from online shoppers who wanted to show off how the products they received were completely different from what they had ordered. Comically large wooden spoons and tiny fridges are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down for a refresher about why it’s vital to be careful when buying anything online.
Matt Johnson, Ph.D., a marketing psychology speaker and the host of the branding and human nature blogs, walked us through why online shopping appeals to so many people. He also gave his take on what e-commerce platforms ought to focus on, in order to better protect their customers from potential scams. You’ll find the thoughts he shared with Bored Panda below.
#1 White’s Family Christmas Card
Image source: atdanwhite
#2 The Delivery Note Got Put Inside The Card Instead Of A Birthday Message
Image source: aMac_UK
#3 I Received A Comedically Large Spoon
Anyways, the spoon was part of a “3 feet of spaghetti” package (3 packs of spaghetti packaged in a line to look 3 feet long) and the spoon was just glued to the front as a gag I assumed. But apparently, as I found out today, it has an actual use as a huge stirring spoon for huge pots.
Image source: PurelyForLolla
#4 Rib Mid-Thigh Shorts
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Costco Will Give You Exactly What You Know You Didn’t Need
Image source: FlipDemStocks
#6 Always Check The Dimensions Before Buying Appliances
Image source: kplicious
#7 My Mom’s Old iPad
Image source: miinyuu
#8 I Ordered A Cupcake Bouquet For Mother’s Day From A Local Bakery. The Photo Examples She Posted To Instagram vs. What Was Delivered
Image source: matidoodle
#9 Ordered A 3 XL, Got A 13 XL Instead
Image source: Blowtorch89
#10 The Mask That Came With My Batman Costume
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Not Quite What You Bargained On Getting
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#12 Our Company Now Has 900 Of These Pens
Image source: mtkeepsrolling
#13 I Ordered This “Ottoman” For My Wife. Should Have Double-Checked The Dimensions
Image source: Nach_Steel84
#14 The Cake My Wife Ordered From Walmart
She called me upset, said she wanted to take it back. I told her nahh, it can’t be that bad.
Image source: War-Weasel_4798
#15 Shein Is The Old Wish. Shein Is The New Wish
Image source: facebook.com
#16 Hungry Howie’s New “Tie-Dye Pizza”
Image source: ChildofValhalla
#17 Walmart Sent My Order In A Store Display Box That Only Opens At The Checkout Counter
Image source: poopoo-on-a-stick
#18 My Friend Ordered Siddhartha, A Novel About Buddhist Enlightenment, From Amazon And It Was Misprinted With A Red Pill Self-Help Guide Called “The Unplugged Alpha”
Image source: fractured_bedrock
#19 This Company Absolutely Butchered Our Pen Order Instead Of Following The Instructions In Our Conversation, They Just Printed The Instructions Right On The Pens
Did I mention I have a hundred of these?
Image source: i_luv_coffee14
#20 My Uber Driver’s Picture. He Didn’t Even Say Sorry
Image source: ArclightMik
#21 Smaller Than Expected
Image source: Uninteresting_kitty
#22 Ordered Some Onion Rings
Image source: Appropriate-Band-746
#23 What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Needless to say, avoid the company Heroxce AT ALL COSTS. Total scammers. Won’t return or give your money back. Buyer, beware.
Image source: kaelcollins
#24 At Least I Got A Refund
Image source: Flauschesocken
#25 Ordered One Hoodie For My Kid And Now Amazon Won’t Stop Sending Boxes Of Them. There Are More Than 62 Hoodies
Image source: magelight343
#26 Good Guy On Amazon.com: Order One Pair Of Sunglasses, Receive 11
Image source: togorange
#27 A Few Years Ago, I Worked At An Apple Store And A Fella Brought In 16 In MacBook Pro That He Bought Off Of Amazon. This Is What Amazon Shipped Him
Image source: violinfiddleman
#28 When You Purchase A $20-30 Stained Glass Lamp On Amazon With Bad/No Reviews
Listings I could find ranged from $20 to $30, all using the same product photo just edited into different backgrounds. Most had no reviews, a few had bad reviews, but most people at least got something 3-dimensional!
Image source: someusername47
#29 What I Sent vs. What I Got
Image source: Alienowls
#30 Advertised As A “Chair Cushion”
Image source: heenerneener
#31 What I Expected vs. What I Got
The 1st picture is from her website and I made it clear what I wanted. I’m disappointed.
Image source: DeepZucchinii
#32 Was Suspicious Of My “5 Lb” Plate Set. Thanks, Amazon!
Image source: AtticusAesop
#33 What I Ordered And What I Got
Image source: Nexus20492
#34 Nonamé Is A Nice Baby Name
Image source: JennyDawnTX, JennyDawnTX
#35 Bought A 12-Pack Of Dove Soap. They All Came Out Like This
Image source: onetruegaia
#36 Christmas Socks As A Present. Crock Socks vs. Hand Puppets
Image source: Exciting_Health3054
#37 Friend Ordered A Ghost Bouquet Of Flowers
Image source: JepsenRebel
#38 Yeah, Just Put The Kellogg Logo
Image source: harps_joey, harps_joey
#39 Bought A $150 Harry Osborn Action Figure Online, And Here’s What They Sent Me
Image source: UrameshiYuusuke
#40 Well, At Least I Have 3
Image source: Bigbadbadger-mole
#41 What I Ordered vs. What I Got
To keep it short, I was specifically looking for a Goldendoodle holiday figurine for my mother-in-law. At the time, there were no reviews on this and it was $30 so I took a risk. It didn’t pay off this time… I at least thought it would be 3D.
I would be a bit upset if it wasn’t so funny. I think I’m going to keep him and put him outside.
Image source: Negative-Rub5351
#42 I Ordered The Quest 3 For $500 On Amazon And Received A Box Of Plastic Cutlery
Image source: Artificial_NGHTMRS
#43 At Least It’s The Same Fabric?
Image source: squidplant
#44 Ordered New Vans, Received Someone’s Smelly Old Reeboks
Image source: schmody18
#45 So I Bought A Spider-Man Mask On eBay, And Here’s What I Got
Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569
#46 Ordered A Filter For My Camera And They Sent It In A Mailer Envelope
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Mistakes Were Made
Image source: emmaajenkinss
#48 My Mum Ordered A Gin Glass For My Dad For His Birthday. She Wanted It To Say “Celtic” In The Middle Of The Glass, But She Got This Instead
Image source: _caitlin88
#49 The Etsy Shop Nailed It With Our Notes
Image source: -RomeoZulu-
#50 If You Buy Things From Any Big Box Store, Open Them Immediately Even If You Aren’t Going To Use Them Immediately. Thanks, Best Buy QC, There Goes $300
Image source: Arigato_FisterRoboto
