“Not Normal Behavior”: Prince Harry’s Hand Movements Spark Concern After Emotional Meeting

Prince Harry, who relocated to California in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, has drawn online scrutiny after an emotional meeting with grieving families in Los Angeles unexpectedly turned into a debate over his body language.

The February 11 gathering brought together parents who have faced the devastating loss of children linked to social media. Harry attended the meeting to express support and raise awareness about the issue, thanking the families for repeatedly sharing their stories in hopes of pushing for accountability.

Yet when footage of the moment spread online, viewers became fixated on the prince’s hand movements as he spoke, with some describing the gestures as out of character.

“This is not his normal behavior,” one user wrote as the clip circulated widely on X.

Prince Harry met with families of children who allegedly lost their lives due to social media

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

During the meeting, Harry addressed the families directly, acknowledging the unimaginable circumstances that had brought them together.

“None of you should be here,” he told the parents in the room.

The families Harry met in Los Angeles are suing social media companies like Meta and Google, arguing that their platforms exposed children to harmful content that contributed to their passing.

Image credits: Ellen Roome/Facebook

Several cases involve teens harming themselves after allegedly experiencing online exploitation and harmful algorithm-driven content.

For instance, one case involved scammers threatening a teenager with distributing his explicit photos unless he paid them money. Other cases focused on dangerous viral challenges that children attempted after encountering them on platforms like TikTok.

Harry praised the families for their willingness to speak publicly about their loss.

“Thank you for doing everything that you’ve done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again,” Harry said during the gathering.

The prince told the families that their persistence would eventually lead to accountability from powerful institutions.

“Truth, justice, and accountability: those are the three things that will come from this,” he said.

Image credits: OlyaBlogX

Image credits: ThespianDuchess

Despite the serious nature of the message, viewers online struggled to look past what they described as exaggerated hand gestures throughout the speech.

“I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior,” one commenter wrote.

The prince’s detractors focused on his hand movements, which they claimed came out as “forced” and “unnatural”

Image credits: BBCBreakfast/X

As the video continued circulating online, some viewers began comparing Harry’s speaking style to California Governor Gavin Newsom, a politician known for his expressive gestures during public remarks.

One user wrote that the prince appeared to be “channeling [Gavin] Newsom.”

Others described the gestures as classic “politician body language,” suggesting that the style seemed unusual for a member of the royal family.

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

One commenter argued the prince may have intentionally adopted the animated style in an attempt to project authority.

“He thinks it gives him gravitas,” the user wrote.

The comparison to Newsom carried an additional layer of context. Since relocating to California in 2020, Harry has increasingly involved himself in advocacy around online safety through the Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit he founded with Meghan Markle in 2020.

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation/Getty Images

In August 2024, the organization launched an initiative called The Parents’ Network, which helps amplify the victims’ families’ calls for accountability from technology companies.

Despite the serious nature of the gathering, detractors of the royal couple couldn’t help but criticize Harry for the way he conducted himself, even bringing Meghan into the discussion despite her not being at the event.

Other comments shifted the focus toward the Duchess of Sussex, who was not present during the meeting

Image credits: ChicDelights8

Image credits: SummerRhapsody

“The missus probably told him it makes him look commanding and authoritative,” one commenter wrote.

“Meghan isn’t there to hold his hands down. He is a free man to use his hands any way he likes when she isn’t around,” another joked.

Image credits: Aaron Chown/PA Images/Getty Images

Some viewers also analyzed the reactions of people visible in the background of the video. One commenter pointed to a woman seated behind Harry and claimed her expression suggested skepticism.

“The reaction of the woman sitting in the background says she’s not buying what he’s selling,” the user wrote.

Image credits: meghan/Instagram

Among the reactions were also harsh criticisms questioning why the prince had been given a platform to speak at all.

“Why does this man, who’s accomplished absolutely nothing, have a platform to speak about anything? And who listens?” one commenter wrote.

Image credits: Brett Jordan/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The first bellwether trial accusing social media platforms of designing products harmful to children began January 27, 2026, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Opening statements in the case were delivered February 9, 2026, with lawyers accusing Instagram owner Meta and Google’s YouTube of engineering features that keep young users hooked.

Image credits: Google Maps

The trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks, meaning proceedings could continue through late March or early April 2026. Experts believe the verdict could shape the outcome of thousands of similar lawsuits across the country.

“Hypocrite.” Detractors took aim at Harry on social media

Image credits: HRHCatherine

Image credits: GaynorBA92

Image credits: Roya_list

Image credits: AlexHarrin6320

Image credits: Darcy2988

Image credits: MarshsBush1

Image credits: BeeAwake2

Image credits: megawhelmed

Image credits: lady_womble

Image credits: KarenA790145758

Image credits: worldcatlover

Image credits: Espanola57

Image credits: SummerRhapsody

Image credits: Dollydimpledott

Image credits: RENDELL61

Image credits: h61591548

Image credits: lindi301

