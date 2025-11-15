50 Facts That Prove Japan Is Unlike Any Other Country (New Pics)

Right near the top of our bucket lists is visiting Japan someday (hopefully soon). It’s a fascinating country that sometimes seems more at home in a fairytale book than on Planet Earth. There’s a sense of excitement, modernity, and love for its people present there that’s almost unparalleled anywhere else in the world. It’s far from just about anime, manga, samurai, and Sony—concentrating just on those would do the culture a disservice.
Our team here at Bored Panda wanted to show you some of the most interesting aspects of life in Japan, so we’ve lovingly curated this list for you that proves that it’s a country that’s both extremely technologically advanced and deeply magical and wondrous at its core. Check out the coolest facts about Japan below, upvote your fave pics, and let us know what you personally love the most about the country and Japanese culture.
#1 A Cafe In Japan Is Hiring Paralyzed People To Control Robot Servers In Order To Still Make An Income
#2 Bus Drivers In Japan, Striking In Such A Way That People Don’t Suffer
#3 Tree In Japan Being Relocated To Make Way For A Road
#4 This Is A Rice Paddy. Farmers In Japan Plant Specific Rice Species To Make These Amazing Artworks
#5 Long Walkway Covered In Semi-Transparent Umbrellas In Moominvalley Park, Saitama Prefecture, Japan
#6 Penguin Soap Opera In Kyoto Aquarium
#7 Train Tracks In Japan Have Special Pathways For Turtles Under Them To Avoid Turtle Casulaties And Train Delays
#8 There Is A Phone Booth Known As The “Telephone Of The Wind” On A Hill Overlooking The Ocean In Otsuchi Town In Northeastern Japan. It Is Connected To Nowhere, But People Come To “Call” Family Members Lost During The 2011 Earthquake And Tsunami
#9 This 400 Year Old Bonsai Tree Survived The Bombing Of Hiroshima In Japan
#10 On Many Japanese Toilets, The Hand Wash Sink Is Attached So That You Can Wash Your Hands And Reuse The Water For The Next Flush. Japan Saves Millions Of Liters Of Water Every Year Doing This
#11 Hospital Food In Japan
#12 There’s An Ancient Japanese Pruning Method From The 14th Century That Allows Lumber Production Without Cutting Down Trees Called “Daisugi”
#13 Japan Repair A Sinkhole In Fukuoka City In 2 Days
#14 Born In Japan, 1751 And Died In July 7, 1977 At A Grand Old Age Of 226, Koi Hanako Was The Oldest Koi Fish Ever Recorded
#15 Somewhere In Kyoto, Japan, There’s This Man And His Dog. He Plays The Flute, The Dog Is Cute, And That’s How They Earn Some Loot
#16 While Waiting At Kyoto Station This Guy Asked If I Want To Play Two Player Game Boy With Him. 30 Mins Well Spent
#17 This Train Stop In Japan Has No Entries Or Exits, It Has Been Put There Merely So That People Can Stop Off In The Middle Of A Train Journey And Admire The Scenery
#18 Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery
#19 In Japan Some Restaurants Are Really Private, You Are Sitting In A Corner, Where No One Sees You, A Door Opens In Front Of You, The Chef’s Hands Come Out And Serves You Without Looking
#20 At Japanese Airports, The Baggage Handlers Arrange Luggage By Color So It’s Easier For You To Find Your Bag
#21 The Gum I Bought In Japan Comes With A Stack Of Paper For Easy Disposal
#22 Flood In Japan, Just Realized There Are Barely Any Floating Trash And Debris
#23 These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I’m At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over. (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)
#24 Japan’s Fans Cleaning Up Their Sections After Their Match vs. Ivory Coast. Much Respect
#25 Subways In Japan Have Women Only Cars
#26 My Package From Japan Just Came In And The Owner Sent Me A Note With Some Origami
#27 This Is How Smooth The Bullet Train Is In Japan
#28 When You Need Help At A Train Station In Japan, Station Staff Will Literally Pop Out And Help You
#29 This Is Not The Food From A High-End Restaurant. This Is Hospital Food In Japan
#30 “Pets” Button On A High End Residential Building Elevator In Tokyo
Those who ride the elevator with a pet press it so an HEPA filter purifies the air and a silent alarm alerts those with allergies to avoid riding it until the air is clean again.
#31 These Square Watermelons In Japan – Grown In Boxes To Shape Them While On The Vine – For Convenient Stacking, Shipping, And Refrigerator Storage
#32 In The City Of Shimabara On Japan’s Kyushu Island, The Drainage Canals Are So Clean They Are Home To Hundreds Of Koi Carp
#33 Aogashima Is An Isolated Village In Tokyo That Is Inside A Volcano That Has Another Mini Volcano Inside It
#34 The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light
#35 Flight Delayed Due To The Rain Storm, Employees Of Japan Airlines Bow Sorry Passengers
What a delightful moment. The reason I love Japan for its behavior, cleanliness and warm hearted people. There is so much to learn from this country. Salute to them.
#36 A Relaxation Drink In Japan, The Opposite Of An Energy Drink
#37 Floating Solar Power Plant In Japan On The On The Yamakura Dam Reservoir
#38 This Pizza Box In Japan That Has A Handle In The Middle To Keep The Pizza Flat
#39 I Bought Eye Drops From Japan And The Owner Decided To Write A Thank You Note With It Because Of The Covid Delay And Included His Favourite Tea And Sweets
#40 A Museum In Japan That Has Rocks That Look Like Faces
#41 Hiroshima, Before When It Got Wiped Off The Map And Less Than A Single Lifetime After
#42 Economy Class Meal On Japanese Airline
#43 Kintai-Kyō Arch Bridge, In The City Of Iwakuni, Japan
#44 These Fish Socks From Japan
#45 The “Solar Ark”, A Massive Building In Japan Comprised Of 5,046 Solar Panels
#46 A Vending Machine In Japan That Sells Solder And Resistors, For Your Late-Night Circuitry Cravings
#47 This Driverless Roving Sales Vehicle In Japan
#48 Anti-Theft System For Bags I Found In The Space In Front Of The Toilet At Shinjuku Station This Week And I Really Like It
#49 Car Is Parked In The Driveway Which Is Built Over A Small Stream In Kyoto, Japan
#50 Crystal Cola? Is Being Sold Here In Japan
