Cross Stitch: My New Favorite Patterns (11 Pics)

by

Hi there! It’s me again – a lover and designer of digital cross stitch patterns. Oh, this magical moment when you create a new cross stitch pattern, stitch a sample, and share your beauty with others (I hope it’s beautiful).

I, too, like many people, want to bring a speck of beauty into this world. And if my patterns give someone a great mood, I will be very happy!

As usual, details about the patterns are at the link, and now some of my new and favorite projects.

Thank you for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

#1 My Favorite Miniatures, From Which I Create Gift Tags

#2 Yes, I’m A Lover Of Bright Colors ☺ Thank You Very Much For Your Attention!

#3 Bookmarks. I Love Simple Geometric Patterns

#4 The Seasons Smoothly Replace Each Other

#5 My Favorite Watercolor Style

#6

#7 My Geometric Patterns

#8

#9 Turtle

#10 My Bright Rooster

Patrick Penrose
