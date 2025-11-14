Hey Pandas, If There Was A Tiger In The Room What Would You Do? (Closed)

If there was a tiger in the room what would you do?
#1
Me seeing tiger
me: welp it my time to die, wait Tony before you rip my guts out can u help me write my will
Tony the Tiger: 🤨
me: great thx, here’s a pencil or paper write what I say, umm. lets see my laptop goes to my sister, mom, my necklace, dad, my lucky bat by my bed to protect me from a robbery, baby bro, idk some of my stuff animals when I was 7
tiger:…
me: you got all that?
tiger:👍🏼
me: ok proceed to do what you gotta do
#2
Pet it because I love tigers.
#3
i would cuddle with the tiger..🐯
#4
I would just watch it, maybe not pet it because it may be upsetti speghetti and we don’t need to upsetti spaghetti tigers :) ;-;
#5
leave the room
#6
I would say “aw” and pet it
#7
I would give a pat and a kiss
