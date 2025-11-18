Knitting Soft Toys Is My Favorite Pastime

by

Hi there! It’s me again—a lover and designer of digital knitting patterns. Today, I heard the opinion that toy knitting patterns are unpopular and are a hobby only for grandmothers. I certainly don’t agree with this!

These are my knitting patterns, which are bought by knitters of all ages and skill levels from all over the world. Thanks to them for this! Therefore, if someone tells you that knitting toys is a forgotten hobby, don’t believe it!

The bear pattern is knitted on two needles, not in the round. The pattern is sold in this store (link below).

More info: ravelry.com

