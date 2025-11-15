Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Book, And Who Wrote It? (Closed)

What is your favorite book, and who wrote it?
#1
“They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
#2
In Other Lands by Sarah Reese Brennan. It’s super funny and honestly a really good book regardless of whether you like fantasy or not!
#3
“The School for Good and Evil” By Soman Chainani. ( I am 18 yrs old and I still like to read drama, and romance fiction stories.)
#4
The Adventurers Guild by Zach Loran Clark, and Nick Eliopulos!
#5
Scythe by Neil Shusterman, Eragon by Christopher Paolini, BOunders by Monica Tesler, Silver Linings by Matthew Quick
#6
my books i made
i wrote it and drew
#7
Divergent-Veronica Roth
Eragon-Christopher Paolini
The Serafina series-Robert Beatty
and other books
#8
Every Single PJO/HoO/MC/KC/ToA book all by Rick Riordan
Whole Harry Potter serie by JK Rowling
#9
The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson
#10
The Hobbit by JR Tolkien I love the Lord of the Rings too but I’ve read The Hobbit more than any other book.
#11
My favorite was The Last Kids on Earth, by Max Brallier
#12
One of my favorite series is Robyn Hoodlem. Also I love Harry Potter books
#13
My favorite books are With The Might of the Angles by Andrea Davis Pinkney. Also, Wonder, but Patricia Palacio. I also liked the books by Beverly Cleary.
#14
Ink Heart Trilogy by Cornelia Funke. Its about books lovers and medieval fantasy.
Maze Runner Series by James Dashner. Survival, apocalypse, taking down the corrupted society, y’know the good stuff.
#15
“Measuring Eternity: the Search for the Beginning of Time” by Martin Gorst. Spanning from the early 17th century through modern day, with some forays into ancient history, it explores humanity’s quest to understand first the age of the Earth, and ultimately the age of universe. It’s a relatively short book, but offers profound insight on how science works, and how it’s evolved over the centuries. Spoilers: it’s not 6,025 years old, although 17th century Irish bishop James Ussher’s assertion that the world was created on the fall equinox at dusk, 4004BCE, was based on some pretty incredible research and deduction for the time.
