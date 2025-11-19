Colleague Can’t Take No For An Answer So Man Pettily Answers His Video Call From The Hospital

Over the past decades, our work has entered deeper and deeper into our lives. Email, smartphones, and expansive intranets have made it much easier to stay connected to our jobs even when we’re not physically there. This can be great for people who don’t want to rot in traffic jams and for companies that are disappointed with the size of the local talent pool.
However, the downside is that it can interfere with parts of our day we’d rather keep private—like doctor appointments. A few days ago, Reddit user Changeurblinkerfluid uploaded a story on r/traumatizeThemBack about an annoying colleague who insisted on calling him despite the clear out-of-office alerts. So, he answered and turned the camera on at the oncologist’s to make sure the guy realized what he was doing. And it was effective!
When this employee accompanied his wife to her cancer treatment appointment, he set a clear out-of-office alert at work
Image credits: Tiger Lily (not the actual photo)
However, one colleague from the sales department didn’t care about it
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Changeurblinkerfluid
Many of us remain “on demand” outside of our work hours
In other countries, the numbers might be different, but in the United States, people are often on their corporate emails and messages when they’re off the clock.
According to a survey of 2,000 office employees, 70 percent are okay with receiving work notifications at any hour of the day. Maybe this also explains why the average person answers work emails 12 minutes faster than personal ones.
When asked to name their ideal schedule, respondents provided a variety of arrangements, like working “remotely with full flexibility of my work,” “whenever I want to meet my production,” or as specific as “8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.”
They stay connected during their free time to feel good about being on top of their responsibilities (48 percent) because they’re hoping to move up within the company (47 percent)—or because they don’t like leaving things unfinished (45 percent).
However, people need to remain aware of their habits because “remote and hybrid work can definitely blur the line between work and personal time, often shifting employer expectations for after-hours availability,” Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now—an online platform that provides useful tools and resources to job seekers—told Bored Panda.
“Remote tools have made employees more accessible and reachable than ever, sometimes leading managers or colleagues to assume instant responsiveness. Fortunately, this assumption is often driven by workplace culture, and many organizations have recognized the importance of supporting work-life balance, causing them to focus on outcomes delivered rather than hours worked.”
Indeed, 72% percent of us still rate their work-life balance as either “good” or “excellent.”
But, a 2024 poll of almost 3,000 employees discovered that irritating colleagues are even more common. Its numbers showed that 85% of people have dealt with an annoying coworker, with 58% saying their behaviors significantly affect their productivity. The research categorized five main groups:
As we can see, the salesperson belongs on the list as well.
“Setting boundaries between work and personal time is essential, primarily to protect your mental and physical well-being,” Keith Spencer from Resume Now added.
“Constant availability can lead to stress, fatigue, and, eventually, burnout – all of which can negatively impact your quality of life and work. By establishing boundaries and giving yourself time to rest, recharge, and engage in the things that bring you joy, you can enhance your focus, boost productivity, improve problem-solving, and increase job satisfaction.”
Hopefully, for both the salesperson’s and his company’s sake, he can improve.
Image credits: Campaign Creators (not the actual photo)
As the story went viral, it has received many different reactions
Some people shared their own similar experiences
Follow Us