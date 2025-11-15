This Woman Thought She Was Buying A Mini Pig, But It Grew Into A 551-Pound Swine That Is Adored By Its Family Despite Its Size

Imagine that you live in a small apartment and get yourself a cute tiny puppy that you know won’t grow to be big in size. What if that dog turned out to be mixed with another breed about which you knew nothing and now the pet seemed to be too big for the living space? Sounds ridiculous, right?
Funny or not, that happened to Rosângela Martins dos Santos de Lara, a woman who lives in the city of Peruíbe, on the coast of São Paulo, Brazil. Only instead of a dog, she bought herself a piglet, which she believed was a special breed that usually doesn’t exceed 20 inches in height and 35 inches in length. Today, 3 years later, the pig weighs about 551 pounds and measures 5 feet. However, even though Rosângela wanted a tiny and cute Wilbur by her side, she got an adorable swine that grew along with her love.
More info: Instagram
Meet Rosângela and her adorable pig she named Lilica
Image credits: lilica_pig
Rosângela bought the piglet 3 years ago with the promise that it would not grow up to be big
Image credits: lilica_pig
Image credits: lilica_pig
However, Lilica didn’t stop growing
Image credits: lilica_pig
Rosangela’s daughter, Larissa, told Bored Panda that the family was shocked when they saw that the pig was growing every day without thinking to stop. “We always thought it wasn’t going to grow anymore, but then it grew and grew. The proportion of the size that the pig has reached is insane but we love it and it is well taken care of.”
The Swine now weighs about 551 pounds and measures 5 feet
Image credits: lilica_pig
Despite the fact that the pig turned out to be not exactly what Rosângela imagined, it is still adored by its family and even its neighbors
Image credits: lilica_pig
Lilica is raised indoors, as a pet, and shares a room with Rosângela and her husband
Image credits: lilica_pig
According to Larissa, Lilica spends most of the day napping. The pig always does the same activities: it gets up with Rosangela, goes to the bathroom (always in the same place in the backyard of the house), eats breakfast, showers when it is too hot and goes out to graze and root. Lilica has dinner from 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm and goes to bed at 8:00 pm.
“It’s a stubborn animal! It has a strong personality. When it wants something you cannot stop it. There’s no discussion. It also makes a lot of noise, especially when it’s hungry, it opens the fridge, the cupboard and it makes a mess when it’s upset.”
The pig has its own mattress and eats about 11 pounds of food a day
Image credits: lilica_pig
Lilica receives all the family’s love
Image credits: lilica_pig
The pig draws attention wherever it goes and is liked by a lot of people, especially children
Image credits: lilica_pig
“The pig is best known in the neighborhood, a lot of people like it, especially children. When people see it, they’re surprised, they want to take a picture.”
Lilica also befriended some of the neighbourhood dogs. Although, she gets teased by some of them sometimes. But hey, who never teased their friends?
Even though Rosângela wanted a tiny and cute Wilbur by her side, she got an adorable swine that grew along with her love
Image credits: lilica_pig
Follow Us