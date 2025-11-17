Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Something Sweet Your Loved One Did For You (Closed)

They’re special for a reason! Tell us something that proved this!
#1
A long time ago, I had a very close friendship with someone. A musical prodigy, he re-learned how to play a ballad for me on the piano because I told him it was pretty.
#2
This is small, but if something autocorrects to something incorrect, or he makes a funny typo, he’ll leave it there before sending a text. I find it funny, and I found out a few days ago he was doing it on purpose. :)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us