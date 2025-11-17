Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Something Sweet Your Loved One Did For You (Closed)

by

They’re special for a reason! Tell us something that proved this!

#1

A long time ago, I had a very close friendship with someone. A musical prodigy, he re-learned how to play a ballad for me on the piano because I told him it was pretty.

#2

This is small, but if something autocorrects to something incorrect, or he makes a funny typo, he’ll leave it there before sending a text. I find it funny, and I found out a few days ago he was doing it on purpose. :)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Appalling Aunt Loses It After Nephew Says There’s No Way In Hell He’s Paying Cousin’s College Fees
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
My Hyper-Realistic Plate Art That I Call “Plart”
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Guy Jokes About How He “Applied” To 547 Jobs And Was “Rejected” From All Of Them, But One Man Shared Some Useful Advice On LinkedIn Profiles
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Showtime’s Love Fraud
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2020
Person Doesn’t Know How To Write A Cover Letter, Gets The Greatest Example Ever From ‘Luke Skywalker’
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Disgraced CEO Who Snatched Boy’s Cap At US Open Finally Breaks Silence After Video Goes Viral
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.