Hey Pandas, I Need Help And Support For My Cancer And Chemotherapy Journey

Hi all,
A bit about me, my journey, and my goals, that I hope you will support and help spread the word :-)
In August/September 2023, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (a type of blood cancer) and required 6 months of chemotherapy treatment called ABVD, which I have just finished. This hit me very hard as I was still in recovery from a traumatic pregnancy as well as post/perinatal anxiety, depression, and OCD, as well as being a first-time mum and getting used to all that includes on its own. I found myself having to be the best mum I could while having chemotherapy. Luckily for me, I had amazing support from my husband and mum, who picked up what I couldn’t. Speaking of my mum, she was actually diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time at the start of my pregnancy. So, two years ago, my mum was actually having chemotherapy in the same oncology ward I was having it done.
Anyway, while going through chemotherapy, my husband brought me a fidget ring while I was going through my chemotherapy treatment, and it has helped me so much. It was at that moment I decided I wanted to do a business around these. The business is called BumblingBee and it will center around selling fidgets, mainly starting with fidget jewelry, but there will be other products as well. This is very close to my heart, and I have so much passion for it. Fidgets help people with anxiety, depression, ADHD, autism, addiction, and even dementia, along with so many other things.
The plan is that it will also help me get back to being well me, as I haven’t been so in about 2.5 years due to everything, which includes being able to work. Due to the chemotherapy, my physical and mental health has been massively impacted. At the moment, simple things can mean I need to have a rest, and sometimes I will completely crash. By starting up a small business, I can work around this (although my husband and mum will be supporting me), start getting stronger, and begin to find me again! Because I have to remember, although I’m a mum first (and always will be), I am also a person who needs to find myself again. I want to find me again; it sounds strange saying those words, but after going through so much, I’ve lost me, and this is something I know can help me find myself while helping others. I am sure so many people feel the same. The business will also be able to either become my main source of income, or I can do it as a side business and once it has helped me build my strength back up, I can start looking into working.
I want to help other people as I have been helped. The fidget has honestly helped me so much (I now have a collection). I am also starting the journey to see if I have ADHD, autism, or both, so this adds to the business being even more personal.
My last chemotherapy treatment was this week, so I am currently in the waiting phase to find out if I am in remission and using the time to focus even more on my (hopefully) future business as well as my amazing daughter.
The links below will take you to a number of different socials where I have actually documented my journey so far and will continue to do so.
Please like, share, and donate if possible. You have no idea how much it would mean to me. If you are someone going through something similar to what I am/have, please reach out to me through any of my socials, and I will support you as much as I can.
Thanks for reading.
Becky / BumblingBee xxx
More info: Facebook | linktr.ee | crowdfunder.co.uk
Video 2 – Mini version of my live shave off
Video 1 – A bit about my crowdfunder
Picture 1 – Before my diagnoses
Picture 2 – After my diagnoses. I chose to dry my hair the colours (or as close as I could get to the apparent colours) of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Picture 3 – After I did a big live shave off of my hair to take back a bit of control. My hair remained like this/got less as lost my eyebrows etc
Picture 4 – After my final chemotherapy treatment. My hair started to grow back a little while ago (still falls out more than more) but it’s getting there.
Picture 5 – Maxx (my husband), Aria (daughter) and I today a few days after my last treatment. I feel awful but put a brave face on when I’m around my daughter as she comes first.
Picture 6 – One of my favourite pictures of Aria and I after my diagnoses.
