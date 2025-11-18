Unmasking Cat Shenanigans: 15 Funny Moments Revealed By Princess_Prompt

Princess_Prompt is making a comeback on Bored Panda, and this time, they’re bringing the laughs with a hilarious cat series. Get ready to find out what these naughty felines do when their owners are not around!
In a recent interview, the digital creator revealed their take on AI, considering it more of a creative tool than an artistic pursuit. “I see AI as a new tool, like photography was at one time and Photoshop was at another. That’s why I am training in it, hoping to one day arrive at a point of junction between human creation and ‘machine-assisted creation’.”
Scroll down to see what our furry pals are up to when nobody’s watching!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | reddit.com
#1
Image source: princess_prompt
#2
Image source: princess_prompt
#3
Image source: princess_prompt
#4
Image source: princess_prompt
#5
Image source: princess_prompt
#6
Image source: princess_prompt
#7
Image source: princess_prompt
#8
Image source: princess_prompt
#9
Image source: princess_prompt
#10
Image source: princess_prompt
#11
Image source: princess_prompt
#12
Image source: princess_prompt
#13
Image source: princess_prompt
#14
Image source: princess_prompt
#15
Image source: princess_prompt
Follow Us