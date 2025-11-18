Unmasking Cat Shenanigans: 15 Funny Moments Revealed By Princess_Prompt

by

Princess_Prompt is making a comeback on Bored Panda, and this time, they’re bringing the laughs with a hilarious cat series. Get ready to find out what these naughty felines do when their owners are not around!

In a recent interview, the digital creator revealed their take on AI, considering it more of a creative tool than an artistic pursuit. “I see AI as a new tool, like photography was at one time and Photoshop was at another. That’s why I am training in it, hoping to one day arrive at a point of junction between human creation and ‘machine-assisted creation’.”

Scroll down to see what our furry pals are up to when nobody’s watching!

#1

Image source: princess_prompt

#2

Image source: princess_prompt

#3

Image source: princess_prompt

#4

Image source: princess_prompt

#5

Image source: princess_prompt

#6

Image source: princess_prompt

#7

Image source: princess_prompt

#8

Image source: princess_prompt

#9

Image source: princess_prompt

#10

Image source: princess_prompt

#11

Image source: princess_prompt

#12

Image source: princess_prompt

#13

Image source: princess_prompt

#14

Image source: princess_prompt

#15

Image source: princess_prompt

