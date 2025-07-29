Artist Recreates Classic Paintings Using Cats

Let’s face it, we’re living in a world where cats are one of the most entertaining things ever. So it’s not surprising that they are used in various contexts, and art is not an exception. 

This Chinese illustrator and UI designer Effy Zhang decided to recreate some of the famous paintings with a twist – instead of drawing the people who are originally shown there, he drew our little feline friends. His series “Famous Kitty” features such works as J. Vermeer’s “Girl With A Pearl Earring,” “American Gothic” by Grant Wood, or Leonardo da Vinci’s “Lady With An Ermine.” Scroll down to see more!

More info: behance.net

#1

Artist Recreates Classic Paintings Using Cats

Image source: Effy Zhang

#2

Artist Recreates Classic Paintings Using Cats

Image source: Effy Zhang

#3

Artist Recreates Classic Paintings Using Cats

Image source: Effy Zhang

#4

Artist Recreates Classic Paintings Using Cats

Image source: Effy Zhang

#5

Artist Recreates Classic Paintings Using Cats

Image source: Effy Zhang

#6

Artist Recreates Classic Paintings Using Cats

Image source: Effy Zhang

#7

Artist Recreates Classic Paintings Using Cats

Image source: Effy Zhang

#8

Artist Recreates Classic Paintings Using Cats

Image source: Effy Zhang

#9

Artist Recreates Classic Paintings Using Cats

Image source: Effy Zhang

