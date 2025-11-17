Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Pick-Up Line You’ve Ever Heard? (Closed)

Any pick-up line you’ve used or heard that’s bad.

#1

Hey baby, on a scale of one to America, how free are you tonight?

#2

ive got 206 bones in my body.. but 207 when i see you.. 😏

ITS SO BAD LMAO

#3

Did you fart? Because you just blew me away.

#4

I heard you’re looking for a stud. Well, I have the STD and all I need is U.

I found it hilarious, the person who said it to me was a great guy, it was obviously a joke.

#5

Can I be existence? Because I want to be yours 😏

#6

How many kids do you have?

