Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Odd Thing You Have Said In Your Sleep? (Closed)

I am a vet from three wars and sat bolt upright in the middle of the night yelling “the rabbits can arm themselves” in Yiddish. The most wonderful bride of over 30 years told me to stop talking about bunnies. What is the most odd thing you have said in your sleep?
Not me, but my brother: “NOOOOO don’t take Kiki away in the car” (My hamsters name was Kiki) he talks in his sleep a lot but it is mostly not clear
My father told me I once started screaming “NOOO, *insert my brother’s name here*, I’VE ALREADY MEMORISED IT, NOOOO” like four or five times in a row
Apperently I once said ‘So France and Paris are allies, right?’
A long while ago, my brother was snoozing on the sofa. He suddenly sat bolt upright, exclaimed “NEED MORE ELEVATION!” and went right back to sleep. Still makes me chuckle when I think of it. He had no idea what he was dreaming about when questioned later.
My best friend, who is a computer engineering student, once sat up in the middle of the night and started to solve a complex physics problem. I understood none of it
i have a few.
so one time, my mom came in to check on me and i mumbled something in my sleep. she grabbed her phone and started to record me, and she asked what i just said. i mumbled a bit more and she asked again “what?”, and i said to her “your mom” and fell back asleep.
another time, my mom came into my room(to, again, check on me) and i opened my eyes and told her that there were dead bodies under my bed(O.o)??
yeah i talk in my sleep often, lol
Apparently one time I walked into my parents Room and said “H O T D O G” at 2AM
One time I was told I was rambling about a tornado…? honestly don’t know what that is about. Also another time my mom told me that my sister was angrily yelling my name in my sleep and I was just like what did I do now
Not me, my sister once said “juices” randomly in her sleep. Idk why
