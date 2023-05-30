Casting Dexter: Origins’ Returning Original Characters

Dexter: Origins has been making headlines with the announcement of the a series focused on younger versions of the original character, but there’s been no word on who will play them. The original Dexter, which aired from 2006 to 2013, featured Michael C. Hall in the titular role of Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department who moonlighted as a vigilante serial killer, targeting only those who managed to slip through the cracks of the justice system. The show was a resounding success, winning multiple awards and earning a devoted fan base, and its revival promises to delve deeper into the origins of the beloved characters.
In addition to Dexter: Origins, Showtime has confirmed the return of Dexter: New Blood, the sequel series to Dexter. This continuation, described as a “new incarnation” rather than a second season, picks up a decade after the events of the original series. The story follows Dexter’s son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), as he grapples with his own violent tendencies in the wake of Dexter: New Blood season 1’s dramatic finale. This development provides a thrilling and personal perspective on Dexter’s legacy and its implications.
Tanner Buchanan as Dexter
Tanner Buchanan, known for his roles in Designated Survivor and Cobra Kai, would be an excellent choice to play a young Dexter. His early career was marked by appearances in popular TV shows like Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Goldbergs, which demonstrated his ability to adapt to a variety of roles. Buchanan’s portrayal of Robby Keene in Cobra Kai particularly showcases his capacity to portray complex, conflicted characters, much like Dexter. His experience with action sequences in Cobra Kai could also be beneficial in embodying Dexter’s darker, more violent side.
Liana Liberato as Debra
Liana Liberato, an award-winning actress known for her performances in The Best of Me, Trust, and the Hulu thriller series Light as a Feather, would be a compelling choice for the role of a young Debra. Liberato has consistently demonstrated her ability to handle intense and dramatic roles, as evidenced by her nominations for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Principal Performance in a Digital Daytime Drama Series. Her varied experience in drama, thriller, and horror films would equip her to embody Debra’s tenacity, bravery, and emotional depth.
Sebastian Stan as Harry
Sebastian Stan, best known for his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, could convincingly portray a young Harry. Stan’s career spans a range of television roles, including Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl, Prince Jack Benjamin in Kings, and T.J. Hammond in Political Animals, for which he earned a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination. In 2022, he received critical acclaim for his performance in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, demonstrating his ability to inhabit complex characters with depth and nuance. Stan’s experience in action-oriented roles, such as his performances in the MCU, would prepare him well for the physical aspects of Harry’s character.
Ki Hong Lee as Masuka
Ki Hong Lee, known for his roles in the Maze Runner film series and the Netflix sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, could potentially play the young Masuka. The character Vince Masuka, portrayed by C.S. Lee in the original Dexter series, is Miami Metro Police’s lead forensic science investigator known for his inappropriate jokes and unrequited desire for Dexter’s foster sister Debra. He often makes inappropriate propositions. However, despite his often off-putting behavior, Masuka is shown to have a sense of personal loyalty to his colleagues and is deeply concerned about their well-being. Ki Hong Lee’s experience playing a diverse range of characters, from the resourceful and resilient Minho in Maze Runner to the earnest and lovable Dong Nguyen in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, suggests he could bring depth to the role of a younger Masuka, exploring the character’s eccentricities while also delving into his personal growth and experiences.
Priah Ferguson as LaGuerta
Priah Ferguson, renowned for her breakout role as Erica Sinclair on Stranger Things, has a remarkable depth and range in her acting prowess that make her an excellent choice to portray a younger LaGuerta. Her quick wit, combined with an old-soul charm, translates into a dynamic on-screen presence that would be a perfect fit for the role of LaGuerta, a character known for her intelligence and tenacity. Ferguson was inspired to start acting after watching films like Crooklyn and Daddy’s Little Girls. Her early career, beginning in 2015, saw her acting in locally-produced short and independent films before her breakthrough role on Stranger Things. Her passion for dance could also add an interesting dimension to the character of LaGuerta, who has always been more than meets the eye.
Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Thomas Matthews
Tenzing Norgay Trainor, known for his recurring role as Parker Rooney in Disney’s Liv and Maddie, brings a youthful energy and charisma that make him an ideal choice to portray a younger Thomas Matthews. Trainor began his acting career when he was just 11, starting with minor roles in selected episodes of various television series, which showcases his early dedication and passion for acting. His experience in the Disney universe has honed his ability to balance comedy with dramatic elements, a skill that would translate well to the complex character of Thomas Matthews. Known for being one of the best actors on Liv and Maddie, Trainor’s versatility and commitment to his roles make him an exciting choice for this series.
Xolo Mariduena as Batista
Xolo Mariduena, best known for his role as Miguel Diaz in Netflix’s Cobra Kai, would bring a nuanced performance to the role of a young Batista. With a background in a variety of roles, including a standout performance in the comedy-drama series Parenthood, Mariduena has demonstrated his capacity to handle complex characters and storylines. Mariduena’s multicultural background would bring an authenticity to Batista’s character, who has always been deeply connected to his Cuban roots. His role in Cobra Kai has also showcased his ability to handle physically demanding roles, a trait that would suit Batista’s character as a determined and hands-on detective in the Miami Metro Police Department.
Caleb McLaughlin as Doakes
Caleb McLaughlin, recognized for his role as Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix series Stranger Things, embodies a level of maturity and intensity that makes him a great choice for the young role of Doakes. McLaughlin’s early career began on the Broadway stage as Young Simba in The Lion King, showcasing his ability to perform in high-pressure environments at a young age. Following his breakthrough with Stranger Things, he appeared in several films, further diversifying his acting experiences. His history of bringing depth and complexity to his characters, combined with his proven ability to handle intense, dramatic roles, aligns well with the intense and often brooding nature of Doakes. McLaughlin’s experience in the spotlight, along with his ability to portray intense emotion, makes him an excellent choice
Kiernan Shipka as Rita
Kiernan Shipka, best known for her roles in AMC’s Mad Men and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, brings an impressive depth of experience and versatility to the table that makes her an excellent choice to portray a younger version of Rita. Her early career, starting at the tender age of five months on the hospital drama ER, followed by numerous small television roles, have equipped her with a wealth of experience that extends beyond her years. Notable roles such as Sally Draper in Mad Men and Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have demonstrated her ability to embody complex characters, a trait essential for the multi-faceted character of Rita. Not only that, her performances in films like Carriers, Flowers in the Attic, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, and The Silence further showcase her range and adaptability. Her early start in acting, combined with her commitment to her craft and demonstrated ability to handle complex characters, makes Shipka a compelling choice for the role of Rita in Dexter: Origins.