Buyer’s remorse is something that most people have dealt with at least once in their lives. Although it can be an annoying feeling, it’s usually not too big of a deal. However, feeling remorse over one of the biggest purchases you’re ever going to make in your life is a completely different story. HGTV’s new series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? not only explores that feeling, but also aims to do something about it. During the series, Kim Wolfe works with homeowners who are feeling some serious regrets over their purchase. With her home renovation skills, she comes up with a plan to help them turn their home into a space they can genuinely love. If you love home makeover shows, this one will be right up your alley. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?
1. The Show is Filmed in Texas
Kim Wolfe and her family live in San Antonio, TX which is also where the show is filmed. Unfortunately, this means that if you don’t live in the San Antonio area you won’t be able to be featured on the show. That said, there’s always a little hope that the show will expand its filming locations if it ends up being a major hit for the network.
2. Viewers Will Get Some Insight On What to Avoid When Buying a House
Buying a house can be very exciting which means that some people get so caught up in the process that they overlook important details. Those who tune in to Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? will be able to get some insight on what kinds of things they should keep an eye out for when purchasing a home.
3. The Show Features A Diverse Group of Homeowners
Although all of the homeowners on the show are in the Texas area, the show did a good job of picking a nice variety of people. This means that everyone will have a unique story regarding their buyer’s remorse and there will also be different styles of homes featured on the show.
4. The Show Is Produced By High Noon Entertainment
The production company behind a reality TV series has a lot to do with its success. Fortunately, Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? has a very experienced production team behind it. High Noon Entertainment, the production company responsible for the show, has given us lots of other successful reality shows such as Cake Boss and Fixer Upper.
5. Kim Wolfe Has First-Hand Experience with Buyer’s Remorse
One of the reasons Kim Wolfe is the perfect person to host this show is because she knows all about buying a house without fully grasping everything that needs to be done. She told KTSA, “When I won the million dollars on Survivor, my husband and I bought a fixer upper over in the Monte Vista area of San Antonio that needed to be completely overhauled. I was overly optimistic thinking it would be a super smooth transition and it was terrible — almost relationship ending — but we learned a ton through it and wanted to keep doing it”.
6. You Can’t Follow the Show on Social Media
Following shows on social media can be a great way to stay in the loop with updates and get a chance to see clips and other content related to the show. Unfortunately, though, fans won’t be able to do that when it comes to Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? As of now, the show doesn’t have any official social media profiles.
7. Season One Will Be Fairly Short
Is it just me or are seasons of shows getting shorter and shorter? With that being said, the first season of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? is disappointingly short. There will only be seven episodes in season one. Hopefully, if the show is renewed the network opts to order more episodes.
8. The Show’s Future is Unknown
There’s nothing worse than not knowing if a show you like is going to be renewed or canceled. For now, those who love Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? will have to wait in limbo to find out what’s next for the show. As of now, the series has not yet been canceled or renewed for season two.
9. It’s Unclear Who Pays for Renovations
The homeowners on Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? are signing up to have their home through an almost complete overhaul. As you can probably imagine, that can be pretty costly. We weren’t able to find any information on who is responsible for paying the renovations on the show, but that expense likely falls on the homeowners.
10. Viewers Will See A Wide Variety of Renovations
One of the cool things about Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? is that there will be all kinds of renovations featured on the show. Some will be structural while others will be on the simpler side. No matter what kind of home design projects you’re into, there will probably be something that interests you.