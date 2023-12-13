The first episode of Invincible Season 2 aired on Prime Video on November 3, with subsequent three episodes airing weekly after that. Unlike the first season, Season 2 is split into two parts, which, according to the show’s creators, will allow viewers to take in the story and catch up after the holidays, which tend to be saturated already with tons of programs. The remaining four episodes will air in January 2024.
Invincible Season 2 picks up a short while after the events of the first season. In Season 1’s finale, half-human, half-Viltrumite Mark (Steven Yuen) finds out that his father, the superhero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), was responsible for killing the Guardians of the Globe as part of his mission to take over Earth. After an earth-shattering battle between father and son that saw Omni-Man leave Earth, Mark and his mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), are working on picking up the pieces of their once-perfect lives.
Invincible Season 2 Part 1 Focuses on the Heart of the Story
Mark is still the heart of the story, and it works very well to bring out what fans connect to in the series. In Invincible Season 2, Mark is dealing with more personal issues than usual after finding out the truth about his father. He went back to Cecil and insisted he get more work as a hero to prove to himself and others that he wouldn’t become the man he now hated. Mark’s relationship with his mother is also strained because they both feel weighed down by Omniman’s actions. Debbie realizes that Mark is pushing himself to his limits as a hero to avoid his father’s legacy. Although Mark wants to be good and follow Cecil’s orders, he still has a moral compass that pushes him to do what’s right, as seen when he rescues the Atlanteans in Episode 2.
Debbie is also going through emotional stress, being that she was Nolan’s wife, and it’s heartbreaking to watch her grieve the happy home and family she thought she had over the years. When she joins a superhero spouses support group, things don’t really go as she planned. Debbie meets the widow of Green Ghost (One of the heroes Nolan killed ), and they accost her. She ends up leaving in sadness and shame. The series tries its best to show how a family handles grief and the effects being shunned from society can have on the ones left behind.
This incident is made worse for viewers when they learn where Nolan has been. When Nolan leaves Earth, he finds himself next to a black hole and contemplates taking his life. It indicates that he regrets his actions, at least for a moment. But was it killing his friends, betraying Debbie, or almost killing his son that he feels terrible about? Nolan seems to have had a change of heart and rescues a Thraxian ship being pulled into the black hole. This act of kindness opens the door to a fresh start for him. He is crowned the ruler of Thraxa and gets a wife and son. The fact that he can so quickly start a new life is heartbreaking for Mark when he finds out.
Mark and Nolan’s confrontation is intense, and the voice actors quickly bring out these complicated emotions. How easily could he have replaced his family on Earth? While the moment Nolan’s new wife tells Mark that Omni-Man regretted what he did to them is heartfelt, it still doesn’t change what he did. On Earth, Debbie is forced to move on, get rid of the remaining connection to Nolan, and realise their life together was a lie. This series’s emotional toll on its viewers is surprising, considering it’s an animation. Still, its writing and pacing align with other heavy-hitting Prime Video shows like The Boys and its animated spinoff, The Boys Presents: Diabolical.
The Action Is Still Amazing in Invincible Season 2 Part 1
One thing fans love about this series is the action. And there is plenty, even in the first episode. When Cecil sends Mark to find out why and how the Mauler twins escaped prison, he is met with Mauler clones to fight. Although Mark is almost killed again, the confrontation proves how Invincible the young hero is. This showdown also earns Mark a new enemy in Angstrom, who now has the memories of his other variants. Another action-packed scene happens when Mark takes a break from Earth to help a race of ant-people in Thraxa. He later realised it was just a ploy to get him to talk to his father again. Their reunion is similar to what happens in the original comics. When three Viltrumite soldiers find them, Thraxa is destroyed in a harrowing battle. The fight between the Vultrimite soldiers, Mark and Nolan, is similar to the Season 1 finale, which fans will be excited to watch. It’s horrific to watch, and the thought that this could also happen to Earth makes Mark very scared.
Invincible Season 2 is much larger, incorporating the multiverse, which can initially be a little confusing. With flashbacks to the past and what’s happening in alternate universes, there is no shortage of fight scenes amid this emotional roller coaster. With Nolan being taken back by his people to face trial for his betrayal, the second part of this series is bound to have more action and drama. Will Mark take over his father’s mission of preparing Earth for a Viltrumite invasion or rally his friends to rescue his father? Part one is more of a set-up for the drama, much like in the first season, where all the plot points erupted by the final episode. Viewers are eagerly waiting for Invincible’s return in Part 2. Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Returns in January 2024.
Catch up with Invincible on Prime Video Now
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!