Invincible Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

The series Invincible is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman. This Image Comics adaptation, released on Prime Video in 2021, features a father-son story with Kirkman as the showrunner, which could be why it’s been successful and faithful to the source material. The Prime Video series follows a young boy, Mark Grayson/ Invincible, as he discovers his powers and tries to become the best hero he can be.
Little did he know that his future wasn’t his own. His father, the beloved hero of the world, Omni-man, was out to destroy his home. And he wasn’t going to be stopped. The series is intense, bloody, and mature, considering it’s an animation, so it’s not surprising that viewers fell in love with this series. Soon after The Boys on the same platform, it seemed like Prime Video had hit the jackpot again. Almost two years later, Invincible will return to screens with its second season. Here is everything you need to know about Invincible Season 2!
What Is the Release Date of Invincible Season 2?
According to Invincible creator Kirkman, the second season of this hit series will arrive on November 3, 2023, for part one. The second part of the season will be available in early 2024. Kirkman believes taking a break for the holidays will be the best thing for the series to allow the events of parts one and two to hit harder among audiences.
What Is The Plot of Invincible Season 2?
The first season of Invincible is nothing less than epic. It follows Mark’s life as he realizes he has powers like his father, a renowned superhero known as Omni-Man. Omni-Man has been saving the world for decades, and the world loved him until it came to light that he might be more sinister than anyone thought. With his awakened superpowers, Mark starts to see things he wasn’t aware of before.
After a bloody showdown with his father, Mark is now Earth’s protector against the one person he looked up to the most his entire life—his father. Now, it’s up to him and other young superheroes to protect the planet for as long as possible. Invincible Season 2 will continue to follow Mark’s journey as he tries to rectify his father’s actions. Like the first season, this upcoming season will have more blood, action, and intriguing storylines that fans came to love from this prime video series. With new superheroes joining the Guardians of the Globe, this season will also shine a light on other superhero characters in this world.
Showrunner Kirkman confirmed that the second season will tackle more of the multiverse. So fans should expect some familiar but different faces from other dimensions this season. It will still be a coming-of-age story, and hopefully, if Kirkman gets more seasons, it will follow his story into adulthood. According to the recent trailer, Mark is trying to rebuild his world in the face of new threats but also struggling with his inner demons that he will become just like his father. With Season 3’s voice work already completed, fans won’t have to wait that long for the third season of Invincible.
Who Are the Cast Members of Invincible Season 2?
Viewers will be happy to know that the cast of Invincible Season 1 will reprise their roles for the second season. Steven Yuen, most recently known for his role in Nope, will reprise his role as the main star, Mark Grayson. K. K Simmons returns as Omni Man/Nolan Grayson, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Gillian Jacobs as Eve Wilkins, Grey Griffin as Monster Girl, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennet, and Zachary Quinta as Robot. Other cast members returning include Seth Rogen as the Alien, Jason Mantzuokas as Rex Spode, and Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman.
New cast members joining the show include Sterling K, Brown, Peter Cullen, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, Tatiana Maslany, Josh Keaton, and Ben Schwartz. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, famous for his roles in The Walking Dead and Supernatural, will join the show in an undisclosed role.
Is there an Invincible Season 2 Trailer?
Yes. The first look trailer of Invincible was released on January 20, 2023. The second trailer of Invincible season 2 was released at the Diego Comic-Con 2023, featuring scenes from the cast that fans came to love and teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming season. The most recent trailer of Invincible was released on October 14, promising viewers more fights, superhero drama, and chaos.