Why Kelly Ripa Is Temporarily Missing from Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa’s noticeable absence from Live with Kelly and Mark has left fans wondering. Since Monday, August 5, familiar faces haven’t seen their morning host on the screen.
Mark Consuelos, Ripa’s husband and co-host, has shared the stage with a slew of guest hosts this week. Live’s announcer Deja Vu started the week alongside him, followed by Jane Krakowski on Tuesday, and Deja returned to the desk on Wednesday.
Temporary Replacements Stepping In
This morning, Consuelos led the show with Maria Menounos, who previously filled in for Ripa during a July 2023 episode.
The duo interviewed John Stamos about his role in UnPrisoned Season 2, which debuted on Hulu last month. But where is Kelly?
The Real Reason Behind the Absence
A production source hints that Consuelos will continue hosting with guest co-hosts like Deja Vu, Maria Menounos, and Jenny Mollen throughout the week. Despite Ripa’s absence, fresh episodes are still being produced daily.
D23 Disney Legends Ceremony Beckons
It appears that Kelly Ripa is in Disneyland for a prestigious reason. On her Instagram story, she revealed that she’s
honored and excited to join the 2024 class of Disney Legends at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
The event is one of the biggest gatherings for Disney enthusiasts. Taking place from August 9 to 11 in Anaheim, California, it promises to be an exciting affair with numerous celebrations and honors.
Honoring Icons at D23
The Disney Legends Ceremony will also honor industry stalwarts like Colleen Atwood. For those missing Kelly’s vibrant presence on television, you won’t have to wait long; she’ll be back on our screens soon.
If you’re eager to see more from Live with Kelly and Mark, tune in weekdays for new episodes or visit their website for local listings.
Follow Us