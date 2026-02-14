The Adventures of Cliff Booth: Breaking Down the Cast and Characters

From an original screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, The Adventures of Cliff Booth will see Brad Pitt reprise his role as the titular tough-as-nails stuntman. Although Tarantino has passed on the directing duties to David Fincher, a solid cast has been ensembled thanks to the director’s prestige in Hollywood. The plot is being kept under wraps but what we know is the film will catch up with Cliff years after the events of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
This time around, Cliff has retired as a stuntman and is working as fixer in Tinseltown. From Tarantino’s own mouth, Cliff will square off against some “horrific” bad guys. So, who are these villains? And who else will star alongside Pitt? Let’s break down the cast so far.
Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth
Of course, Brad Pitt will be leading the ensemble as the super-suave yet highly dangerous Cliff Booth. We already know how brutal he can be from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, but this time he is really up against it. Tarantino explained how Cliff tangle with some tough guys who may be his ultimate match.
Although the exact plot details are hidden under lock and key, with Cliff now working as a fixer in Hollywood, chances are he is brought in to cover up something murky. In terms of his look for the film, his hair is longer and his dress sense has updated with the times. The Adventures of Cliff Booth reportedly takes place in 1977, around eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Netflix paid Tarantino a staggering $20 million for his screenplay, coming out of a budget of $200 million. So, we can guess that Pitt’s salary for his leading role is in that range as well.
Timothy Olyphant as James Stacy
Timothy Olyphant will reprise his role as western TV actor James Stacy. In Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Stacy is introduced as the rising star ascending over the fading Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). Olyphant is a versatile actor who has dabbled in pretty much every genre. Perhaps most known for his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in Justified (2010-2015), he is easily the second biggest audience draw after Pitt. His role in The Adventures of Cliff Booth is confirmed but the size of the part isn’t yet known. If we were to guess, he may be top-billed due to his character going through some kind of scandal that Cliff must fix.
Scott Caan
Scott Caan is an actor who has slipped from the mainstream Hollywood radar in recent years. However, in the late 90s and early 2000s, he was poised as the next big thing after starring in movies like Varsity Blues, Gone in Sixty Seconds, and Ocean’s Eleven. Today, he is more well know with TV audiences thanks to his recurring role on Hawaii Five-0. Rumor has it he will have a rather large part in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, playing his own father James Caan. While this hasn’t been confirmed, behind the scenes photos do reveal he has significant screentime with Brad Pitt, and he is dressed strikingly similar to how his father used to dress.
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki is rapidly rising star known for her part in movies like Everest, Widows, and Tenet. With British audiences, she has made a massive mark with her Primetime Emmy-winning role as Princess Diana in The Crown. According to What’s on Netflix, Debicki is joining The Adventures of Cliff Booth as Roberta, the manager of a mud wrestling bar. First look photos show her in front of the lens with Brad Pitt in multiple scenes.
Carla Gugino
In 2017, Carla Gugino grabbed the attention of Netflix users worldwide with her commanding role in Mike Flanagan‘s contained thriller, Gerald’s Game. In 2026, she is set to re-team with the streaming giant for The Adventures of Cliff Booth. As of yet, her character is unknown, however, she is known to play strong, independent women, often with a flair for heroicism. Before The Adventures of Cliff Booth lands, she will forefront the horror movie Winthrop.
Holt McCallany
Confined to the realm of character actors for a large part of his career, Holt McCallany shot to the big leagues after leading the acclaimed Netflix series Mindhunter. In 2023, he then garnered critical acclaim and awards gossip for his role in The Iron Claw. The Adventures of Cliff Booth will mark his fourth collaboration with David Fincher. While his character details remain under wraps, it’s worth noting that McCallany has a penchant for playing villainous characters. And with his name now bigger than ever, he would perfect for the movie’s lead villain.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a talented thespian who has been climbing the ranks in Hollywood for many years now. He is perhaps best known as Manta in Aquaman, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He has also shown off his dramatic side in an episode of Black Mirror, and movies like The Trail of the Chicago 7, and Ambulance. Swirling rumors around Hollywood suggest that he will play a character inspired by NFL legend and actor Jim Brown in The Adventures of Cliff Booth.
Read Next: What Does David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino’s Collaboration Mean for the Legacy of Tarantino?
Follow Us