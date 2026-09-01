‘Peaky Blinders’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From the 8.7 IMDb-Rated Gangster Favorite

Few British crime dramas turned style, violence, music, family loyalty, and post-war trauma into a global brand as powerfully as Peaky Blinders. The BBC drama became bigger than a period gangster series. It turned flat caps, Birmingham accents, slow-motion entrances, and Shelby-family ambition into an international phenomenon, while raising the profile of several actors who later moved into major films, prestige television, streaming hits, and franchise roles. The richest names connected to the series are not always the actors with the most episodes, either. Some arrived with decades of career value already built, while others used the show as a launchpad into much bigger visibility.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is estimated overall wealth rather than money earned from Peaky Blinders alone. That means BBC salary, later film work, awards momentum, franchise roles, streaming deals, theater, voice work, public appearances, and long-running career value all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Peaky Blinders cast members who appear to have profited the most from the gangster favorite and the careers around it.
10. Finn Cole
Finn Cole became a key part of the Shelby family as Michael Gray, the ambitious son of Polly whose return to the family business changed the show’s internal power structure. Michael’s arc was valuable because he entered the world as an outsider with blood ties, then slowly became one of Tommy Shelby’s most dangerous internal threats. Cole played that shift with enough restraint to make Michael’s ambition feel cold rather than loud.
Cole’s estimated net worth is lower than several co-stars because he is still in the earlier stage of his long-term career. Still, Peaky Blinders gave him major international visibility, and Animal Kingdom added another important television role. He ranks tenth because his financial profile is still developing, but Michael Gray gave him a strong position inside one of the most watched British dramas of the modern era.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Finn Cole
|$2 million – $5 million
|
|Cole ranks tenth because Michael Gray gave him major recognition, but his overall fortune is still growing compared with veteran co-stars.
9. Paul Anderson
Paul Anderson made Arthur Shelby one of the show’s most volatile and tragic figures. Arthur could have easily been written as pure muscle, but Anderson gave him panic, addiction, rage, religious guilt, loyalty, and self-disgust. His performance helped make the Shelby family feel dangerous from the inside, not only from the enemies around them. Arthur’s breakdowns often showed the emotional cost of the violence that Tommy tried to turn into business strategy.
Anderson’s estimated wealth comes from Peaky Blinders, film roles, television work, and character parts in crime and action projects. He does not have the same blockbuster-franchise résumé as Tom Hardy or the awards momentum of Cillian Murphy, but Arthur gave him a defining role with huge fan recognition. He ranks ninth because the role made him internationally known, even if his wider earning portfolio remains smaller than the show’s biggest stars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Paul Anderson
|$2 million – $6 million
|
|Anderson ranks ninth because Arthur became a fan favorite, but his fortune is smaller than cast members with larger film careers.
8. Joe Cole
Joe Cole played John Shelby, the hot-headed brother whose impulsiveness and loyalty made him a major force in the show’s early seasons. John’s presence mattered because he helped define the family dynamic before the Shelby empire became more politically and internationally complicated. He was direct, violent, funny, reckless, and deeply tied to the idea of family power.
Cole’s estimated wealth is supported by Peaky Blinders, film roles, and later television work that proved he could carry a project outside the Shelby world. Gangs of London became especially important because it gave him a major lead role in another violent, stylish crime drama. He ranks eighth because John Shelby created the first wave of global recognition, while later work helped show that his career was not trapped inside one ensemble role.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Joe Cole
|$3 million – $7 million
|
|Cole ranks eighth because John Shelby gave him major visibility, and Gangs of London expanded his crime-drama value afterward.
7. Sophie Rundle
Sophie Rundle gave the series one of its most important family perspectives as Ada Shelby. Ada mattered because she was not simply another person inside Tommy’s criminal machine. She challenged it, escaped parts of it, returned to it, and eventually became one of the few people who could speak to Tommy with both intimacy and judgment. Rundle made Ada sharp, wounded, political, and emotionally grounded.
Rundle’s estimated net worth comes from Peaky Blinders, British television, period dramas, streaming work, and recurring lead roles. Projects such as Gentleman Jack, Jamestown, and Bodyguard helped build her career beyond the Shelby family. She ranks seventh because Ada gave her international recognition, while her broader television résumé created a steady earning profile across multiple high-profile UK series.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Sophie Rundle
|$4 million – $8 million
|
|Rundle ranks seventh because Ada became one of the show’s strongest family voices, and her wider TV career stayed active.
6. Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy entered the series as Gina Gray, a character who immediately shifted Michael’s ambitions into something colder and more American. Gina was not a long-running presence like Ada or Polly, but Taylor-Joy made her feel disruptive. She brought a different kind of elite confidence into the Shelby world, one that did not seem intimidated by Tommy’s mythology or the family’s old rules.
Taylor-Joy ranks high because her overall fortune exploded outside Peaky Blinders. The Queen’s Gambit made her a Netflix phenomenon, while The Witch, Split, Emma, The Menu, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, fashion campaigns, and brand work turned her into one of the most marketable actors of her generation. Her role in the gangster drama was only one piece of a much larger rise, which is why she ranks above several longer-running cast members.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Anya Taylor-Joy
|$10 million – $20 million
|
|Taylor-Joy ranks sixth because Gina added to a career that later became much bigger through Netflix, film, and fashion visibility.
5. Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody joined the show as Luca Changretta, the American gangster whose vendetta against the Shelbys gave the series one of its most theatrical enemies. Luca was stylish, controlled, and dangerous in a way that felt deliberately different from the Birmingham violence around him. Brody’s performance leaned into old-world menace and movie-star presence, making the character feel like an outside force invading the Shelby myth.
Brody’s estimated wealth comes from a long film career, awards recognition, television work, fashion visibility, and international projects. He was already an Oscar-winning actor before Peaky Blinders, with The Pianist remaining the defining prestige role in his career. The series added another major TV-credit to his résumé, but it was not the foundation of his fortune. He ranks fifth because his overall financial profile is stronger than many regular cast members, even though his time on the show was limited.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Adrien Brody
|$10 million – $25 million
|
|Brody ranks fifth because Luca Changretta added TV visibility to an already valuable Oscar-winning film career.
4. Helen McCrory
Helen McCrory gave the series one of its greatest performances as Polly Gray. Polly was the family’s strategist, survivor, mother figure, accountant, conscience, and threat. McCrory played her with command, grief, sexuality, anger, and intelligence, making Polly feel like the only person in the room who could truly challenge Tommy without needing to prove herself first. Her absence later in the series was deeply felt because Polly had become central to the show’s emotional power.
McCrory’s estimated estate value reflects a respected career across film, television, and theater. Beyond Peaky Blinders, she was known for the Harry Potter films, Penny Dreadful, Skyfall, stage work, and a long list of acclaimed British screen roles. She ranks fourth because her overall career value was substantial, and Polly became one of the roles most strongly associated with her late-career legacy.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Helen McCrory
|$15 million – $30 million
|
|McCrory ranks fourth because Polly became iconic, while her broader film, television, and theater career created lasting value.
3. Sam Neill
Sam Neill brought veteran authority to the early seasons as Major Chester Campbell, the brutal inspector sent to crush the Peaky Blinders. Campbell worked because Neill played him as righteous, corrupt, repressed, and frighteningly entitled. His rivalry with Tommy gave the show its first major institutional enemy, and his obsession with Grace added a darker personal layer to his pursuit of power.
Neill ranks near the top because his fortune was built long before the series became a global favorite. His film career includes Jurassic Park, The Piano, Event Horizon, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, television dramas, voice work, and international projects. Peaky Blinders gave him a strong prestige-TV role, but his estimated wealth comes from decades of major screen work. He ranks third because his overall career value is larger than most of the show’s regular cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Sam Neill
|$18 million – $35 million
|
|Neill ranks third because Campbell added prestige-TV villainy to a long career anchored by major film and franchise work.
2. Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy is the face of Peaky Blinders, and Thomas Shelby became the role that transformed his public image from respected film actor into global television icon. Tommy was cold, traumatized, brilliant, violent, stylish, broken, and always one step away from losing the control he built his life around. Murphy’s stillness made the character dangerous. His silence often did more work than another actor’s speech would have.
Murphy’s estimated fortune is boosted by the show, but also by a major film career that includes 28 Days Later, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer. His Oscar-winning momentum around Oppenheimer pushed him into an even higher earning and prestige tier. He ranks second because Tommy Shelby made him a TV legend, while Christopher Nolan collaborations and major film success expanded his fortune far beyond Birmingham.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Cillian Murphy
|$25 million – $50 million
|
|Murphy ranks second because Tommy Shelby made him internationally iconic, and his film career pushed his fortune even higher.
1. Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy is the richest name in the cast because Alfie Solomons was only one piece of an already massive film career. Alfie became one of the show’s greatest recurring characters because Hardy treated every scene like a private war. He was funny, terrifying, mumbling, philosophical, violent, wounded, and impossible to predict. Even in limited screen time, Alfie could take over the entire episode’s energy.
Hardy’s estimated fortune comes from Peaky Blinders, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, Legend, The Revenant, producing, endorsements, and major studio work. The gangster drama benefited from his star power, but it did not create his fortune. He ranks first because his blockbuster, franchise, and prestige-film career gives him the largest overall financial profile of anyone connected to the series. Alfie made the show richer creatively, while Hardy was already rich commercially.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Tom Hardy
|$45 million – $80 million
|
|Hardy ranks first because Alfie added to a fortune already built through blockbusters, franchises, and major film stardom.
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