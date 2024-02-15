Venom 3: Everything We Know About the Sequel

Venom 3 will return with Tom Hardy reprising his role as the reluctant hero and symbiote host, Venom. While the third instalment of this franchise hasn’t been named yet, what’s certain is it’s coming out in 2024. The first Venom film made a whopping $856 million, with the second movie making over $500 million, which was impressive given it was released during the pandemic.
The announcement that Venom 3 was being moved from its July release date to November happened on the same day a tentative deal was reached during the SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike. While this news was met with mixed reactions, it was a relief that the film wasn’t being shelved or deleted. With Hardy excited about the franchise’s return, fans eagerly await what Venom gets up to in this third film. Here is everything you need to know about Venom, from the release date to the possible cast!
What Is the Plot of Venom 3?
Details about the plot of Venom 3 have been under wraps since Sony announced the release date news during the 2022 CinemaCon. The last time fans saw Venom was drifting the end credits of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Kraven the Hunter and Madam Web releasing in 2024, Sony has a great lineup of movies.
Who Is Starring in Venom 3?
Thankfully, Hardy will reprise his role as Eddie Brock in this Marvel-Sony trilogy. Aside from Hardy, none of the stars appearing in previous Venom movies have been confirmed to return to the franchise although that could mean they will be back. However, it’s possible that Stephen Graham, who plays Detective Patrick Mulligan, will return due to what happened in Venom 2, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Michelle Williams could likely appear in Venom 3 with how great viewers received she-venom.
Juno Temple, known for her leading role in Ted Lasso, has confirmed that she will appear in the film, but details about her role are yet to be announced. Another big star joining Venom 3 is Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays Baron Mordo in Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Details about his role haven’t been revealed yet, and it’s unclear whether it will be linked to the Doctor Strange movies or a completely new role. Check out this guide to Venom 3 cast and characters!
What Happened in the Other Venom Movies?
2018’s Venom was the first film to introduce fans to the world of investigative journalist Eddie Brock as he tried his best to reveal the truth about tech mogul Carlton Drake and his experiments on symbiotes. Brock’s trip to Drake’s company led him to become the host of the organism known as Venom. Although enemies initially, Venom and his new host, Brock, must work together to take down Drake. While they are successful, Brock starts talking to Cletus Kassidy, who is a serial killer in prison.
In the next Venom movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Brock’s relationship with Kassidy, who is on death row, proves dangerous. Brock is trying to save his sinking career by interviewing Another symbiote, Carnage, who bonds with Kassidy and helps him escape his execution. When Kassidy and Carnage try to attack Broke, Venom comes to his rescue. During a fight between Venom and Carnage, Detective Patrick Mulligan is injured but seems to be going through a symbiotic mutation. In the end credit scene, Broke appears to be transported to Earth 616, where the events of Tom Holland’s Spiderman occur.
Venom’s next appearance was in the past credit scene of Spiderman: No Way Home. In this movie, he is still running after the fight with Carnage and finds out that Spiderman and the Avengers exist. Before finding Spiderman, Brock is transported back to his universe when Doctor Strange restores the multiverse.
Who Is Making Venom 3?
Kelly Marcel, who lent her writing talents to the two previous Venom films, is also reportedly writing the screenplay and directing the third film about a story Hardy and she wrote. She will also be directing the movie, with Hardy set to produce alongside her. Other producers of the film include Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.
When Is Venom 3’s Release Date?
The third movie in the Venom franchise will be released on November 8, 2024. Production for the movie was well underway in 2023, with Tom Hardy saying the film was in pre-production and principal photography had already started. At the time, the release date was set for July 11, 2024. Unfortunately, due to the SAG-AFTRA that took place for most of 2023, the movie’s release date was pushed to November 8. Here are 15 chilling Venom 3 predictions we can’t ignore.
