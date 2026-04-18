‘Outlander’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From Starz’s 8.3 IMDb-Rated Romance Epic

When Outlander became Starz’s signature romance epic, it didn’t just give fans one of television’s most devoted followings — it created a meaningful earnings platform for its cast. For some actors, the series became a long-running salary engine that steadily increased their value over nearly a decade. For others, it worked as a career multiplier, turning cult popularity into book deals, travel brands, whisky businesses, conventions, franchise spinoffs, and stronger casting leverage across film and television.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
That’s what makes this ranking interesting. It isn’t only about who has the most screen time. It’s about who appears to have built the strongest financial outcome from the series — whether through lead-level salary, preexisting career wealth, side businesses, or the kind of fandom power that continues paying even between seasons. Here are the 10 cast members who appear to have profited the most, ranked from 10 to 1.
10. John Bell
John Bell lands in the lower end of the ranking because, while Young Ian became an important emotional thread in Outlander’s later years, his overall public net worth profile remains modest compared with the show’s veteran leads and long-established character actors. That’s normal for a younger performer whose wealth story is still in development rather than fully compounded.
What helps his position is durability inside the franchise. Young Ian is not a throwaway role — he became one of the series’ most liked supporting characters, and that kind of audience affection tends to translate into stronger convention value, future casting interest, and a more valuable résumé overall. Bell may not top the list now, but Outlander clearly elevated his long-term earning power.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|John Bell
|$500K – $1.5M
|
|Young Ian became a meaningful fan-favorite role, giving Bell more long-term value than a typical supporting TV part.
9. Sophie Skelton
Sophie Skelton generally fits in the low-million range, which makes sense for a performer whose profile rose significantly through Brianna’s role but who does not yet appear to have translated the show into giant blockbuster-level paydays. Her value is tied to long-run ensemble visibility, not one massive external franchise explosion.
Still, being part of Outlander’s second-generation story matters financially. Brianna remained important as the series expanded emotionally and historically, which tends to help salary growth over time. Her earning story looks like many successful TV actors’ stories: steady accumulation, stronger recognizability, and the kind of franchise association that keeps new work within reach.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sophie Skelton
|$1M – $2M
|
|Long-running franchise visibility helped elevate her profile, even if the public estimate remains more “steady TV success” than breakout-star fortune.
8. Duncan Lacroix
Duncan Lacroix ranks a bit higher because Murtagh became one of the show’s most beloved presences and benefited from something valuable in fandom economics: deep emotional attachment. Characters audiences feel protective about tend to create stronger convention and fan-event demand than screen-time totals alone would suggest.
His overall public range still appears to be in the low millions, but the quality of the role matters. Murtagh wasn’t just memorable — he was part of the series’ emotional backbone. For an actor, that kind of goodwill can produce a healthy long tail in franchise-driven income, even if it doesn’t look like blockbuster money on paper.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Duncan Lacroix
|$1M – $2M
|
|Murtagh’s popularity likely gives Lacroix more enduring franchise value than a typical supporting role would create.
7. Richard Rankin
Richard Rankin usually sits a little above the lower supporting tier because Roger became a core figure once the series expanded its family storyline. That’s financially useful because “core later-era cast member” often means several seasons of compounding salary and far stronger recognizability than a short-arc guest player.
His wealth story is less about splashy outside ventures and more about consistency. Rankin’s profile suggests what long-running premium/cable TV can do for a working actor: stabilize income, raise professional visibility, and make the actor far more valuable to casting teams once the show proves they can carry emotional and romantic material across years.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Richard Rankin
|$1.5M – $3M
|
|Roger’s long-term role in the expanding Fraser family story gave Rankin stronger series leverage than earlier supporting players.
6. Maria Doyle Kennedy
Maria Doyle Kennedy ranks higher than some younger co-stars because her wealth wasn’t built from Outlander alone. She came into the series with a long acting career and a parallel music career, which matters because multi-lane income tends to age better than single-show earnings.
That’s the pattern with several veteran cast members on this list: Outlander increased visibility, but the financial foundation already existed. In Kennedy’s case, the series added another highly recognizable prestige-TV credit to a résumé that already had significant professional weight, and that usually supports a healthier overall net worth range.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Maria Doyle Kennedy
|$2M – $4M
|
|A veteran performer with multiple income lanes; the show amplified an existing career rather than creating one from scratch.
5. Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies generally lands in the mid-single-digit millions, and that’s one of the easier estimates to understand. He entered Outlander with major prestige credentials, then delivered a dual performance as Frank and Black Jack Randall that gave him some of the show’s most memorable dramatic material. Prestige actors often maintain healthier net worth profiles because they work steadily across high-quality projects.
His rank is also driven by the fact that Outlander wasn’t his only major title — it was one chapter in a broader high-end television career. That means his wealth is less volatile than someone whose financial profile depends heavily on one fandom hit. In net worth terms, consistency matters, and Menzies has had it.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tobias Menzies
|$3M – $5M
|
|His wealth is strengthened by a durable, high-quality career outside the show, not just by his role in the Fraser saga.
4. Graham McTavish
Graham McTavish ranks high because he represents a very valuable category: the veteran franchise actor who keeps converting one fandom into another. Dougal MacKenzie helped make him central to Outlander’s early seasons, but the real financial story is broader than that. McTavish has built steady earnings across multiple genre properties, voice work, books, travel-content branding, and public appearances.
That diversification matters. A performer who can monetize acting, fandom, publishing, and event value at the same time usually builds a stronger financial base than someone relying on episodic salary alone. McTavish’s reported position in the ranking reflects exactly that kind of layered income model.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Graham McTavish
|$3M – $6M
|
|One of the cast’s strongest examples of diversified franchise-era earnings rather than simple TV-salary dependence.
3. Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe sits near the top because Claire Fraser is the emotional and commercial core of Outlander. Lead status matters in television economics: leads get the biggest visibility, the strongest negotiating position as a show matures, and the clearest route to post-show prestige opportunities. Balfe also brought a successful modeling career into the equation, which gave her a stronger starting point than some co-stars.
Her reported wealth is therefore a mix of pre-show professional value and long-term lead-actress earnings from a flagship series. And because she remained one of the show’s defining public faces from start to finish, her name carries lasting industry weight in a way that naturally supports a higher range.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Caitriona Balfe
|$4M – $6M
|
|Lead-actress leverage plus preexisting professional success makes her one of the strongest financial winners of the series.
2. Sam Heughan
Sam Heughan ranks just ahead of Balfe because Jamie Fraser became not only the male lead but also one of the most commercially monetizable franchise identities in the entire Starz ecosystem. Heughan appears to have leveraged the show especially well through books, travel-adjacent content, public appearances, and branded business ventures that extend beyond acting checks alone.
That is the crucial difference in a ranking like this. Two leads may earn similarly from salary, but the one who builds a stronger outside-the-show commercial machine usually edges ahead in net worth. Heughan’s public financial profile reflects that kind of broader monetization, which is why he tends to rank at or near the top in modern Outlander net worth discussions.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sam Heughan
|$4M – $7M
|
|Perhaps the clearest example of a lead actor using the show as a brand engine beyond acting itself.
1. David Berry
David Berry is the one No. 1 placement that may surprise readers, but in terms of widely circulated public estimates, he is sometimes listed at the very top of Outlander cast wealth discussions. Lord John Grey became an especially valuable recurring role inside the franchise, but Berry’s reported range is often presented as stronger than many viewers would expect from a recurring rather than constant lead presence.
This kind of ranking result is exactly why net worth articles need context. Public estimates aren’t perfect, and they often reward a mix of prior work, recurring income, and older data that can sit strangely next to fan assumptions about screen time. So while Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe feel like the obvious “profited most” names from a series-leverage standpoint, Berry often appears in internet estimate roundups with one of the strongest total figures — enough to place him at No. 1 in a public-estimate-based ranking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|David Berry
|$5M – $8M
|
|Public internet net worth roundups sometimes place Berry unusually high, which makes him the most surprising top-ranked name in this estimate-driven list.
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