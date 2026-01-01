Survivors Reveal Cause Of Ski Resort Explosion That Took Dozens Of Lives On New Year’s

Authorities in Switzerland have launched a major investigation after a fire ended the lives of at least 40 people during a New Year’s Eve celebration at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.

The blaze broke out shortly after 1:30 am inside the underground venue, which was filled with hundreds of New Year’s guests, as well as the friends of an unidentified individual who was celebrating their birthday.

According to Swiss police about 100 people are injured, many in critical condition. Forensic teams are still working to identify victims and notify families as multiple hospitals across the country report significant strain on emergency and burn units.

Witnesses have now come forward to reveal what they believe caused the devastating fire.

A devastating fire injured at least 100 people and claimed the lives of an estimated 40 more on New Year’s Eve

Image credits: KumaonJagran

“During the evening, a waiter climbed onto another waiter’s shoulders,” one woman told local media. “He was holding a birthday candle, which was very close to the ceiling, and [the ceiling] caught fire in a couple of minutes.”

Another survivor said there was only one narrow way out of the room, which trapped people inside to be suffocated by the fumes.

Image credits: KumaonJagran

“The staircase leading out of the nightclub was extremely narrow. There was a huge surge in the crowd. We managed to escape just in time.”

Many did not.

Image credits: I_M_VIPS

A witness who believed his younger brother was trapped smashed a window to get inside, only to become witness to a traumatizing scene. 

“I saw people burning from head to foot, no clothes anymore,” he told the BBC. “It was very shocking.”

Image credits: SuisseAlert

Police commander Frédéric Gisler confirmed the fire “started in the basement of the bar.” An emergency services spokesperson added that gas lines may have ignited, triggering what witnesses described as an explosion.

Firefighters said the conditions inside the bar were primed for an explosive spread of the flames

Image credits: TrevonAI

Image credits: Glitchnfa

Authorities have ruled out the possibility of the incident being an act of terror, as there was no indication or remains of any type of explosive device. Investigators have not yet confirmed the exact ignition source.

Instead, firefighters explained the blaze became what they call an “embrasement generalise,” a flash over fire in which every combustible material ignites violently.

Image credits: SuisseAlert

In a tightly packed bar, the conditions were primed for exactly that outcome. The ceiling and interior structures were made of wood and cabinets were full of alc*hol, which can accelerate ignition.

Image credits: SuisseAlert

“There were sparklers on all tables in the Constellation, and people were celebrating the new year,” an emergency worker said. “Suddenly a fire broke out, and people tried to get out of the confined space, causing chaos.”

Inside Le Constellation were hundreds of young adults, many aged 16 to 26, visiting during peak ski tourism.

Emergency workers are focusing on identifying and connecting patients with families

Image credits: Rebel_Warriors

In Lausanne, hospital director Claire Charmet said her team has received 22 of the most critically burned victims.

“Recovery will be a long and intensive process, lasting several weeks, perhaps even months,” she said, adding it is still “too early to determine” which patients are at risk, as doctors are still working to identify them and reunite them with loved ones.

Image credits: Mind_gymX

Image credits: Mp24Rossi

Swiss President Guy Parmelin postponed his traditional New Year address, expressing the government’s “sincere condolences,” while local officials warned residents not to engage in risky activities. 

Emergency resources are reportedly overwhelmed. The regional intensive care unit and burn wards are operating at full capacity.

“This evening should have been a moment of celebration and coming together, but it turned into a nightmare,” said regional leader Mathias Renard.

“We are devastated,” Police commander Gisler echoed.

Forensic investigators are combing through what remains of the charred basement to determine accountability and identify victims

Image credits: Mind_gymX

French nationals Emma and Albane, who barely escaped, believe the speed of the fire left almost no chance for many inside.

“In a matter of seconds, the entire ceiling was ablaze. Everything was made of wood,” they said.

“200 people [were] trying to get out within 30 seconds through some very narrow steps. We were very lucky.”

Image credits: Cartman_Freedom

Outside the bar, parents arrived running. Witnesses saw crowds of people trying to help strangers through broken windows. Others stood helplessly in the cold, watching flames where laughter once echoed.

“It is very disturbing because I went to this bar every day of the week,” one man said. “Just the day I don’t go, it burned.”

Image credits: SuisseAlert

For the families and friends of the missing, the wait for confirmation may be their longest and most painful hours.

“We haven’t slept [since] last night, we’ve barely eaten,” a man told Italy’s Rai News. He said one of his friends was “burned all over,” while another was taken to Zurich via helicopter. Still, a third one remains missing.

“Another friend of ours…last night we had no news, he couldn’t be found,” he added.

“Devastating.” Netizens extended their condolences to the families of the victims

Image credits: jayseeonsol

Image credits: HopefulofNFTs

Image credits: LinLyn99

Image credits: Abdulrahmancrxy

Image credits: CrazyUpsetorZ

Image credits: SolLunix

Image credits: zywiremedia1

Image credits: Facts__Feed

Image credits: teyb_

Image credits: freyaholt__

Image credits: Muhd_Crypto1

