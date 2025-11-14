21 Iconic Hollywood Scenes That I Recreated With The Actors Wearing Face Masks

Hello, my name is Salvador San Vicente and I am an advertising and fashion photographer based in Mexico City. This is my quarantine project called “Masked Hollywood”. It recreates some scenes of famous couples in iconic movies using face masks.
It is a playful project that makes us visualize how some Hollywood stars would have looked like using a face mask in front of the camera while playing unforgettable characters on screen.
I tried to respect the color palette, the textures, and the type of film used in each movie to set the right mood. I hope you like it and enjoy it!
#1 Grace And Jerry (“Gangster Squad”, 2013)
#2 Céline And Jesse (“Before Sunrise”, 1995)
#3 Lorraine And Delphine (“Atomic Blonde”, 2017)
#4 Beast And Belle (“Beauty And The Beast”, 2017)
#5 Spider-Man And Mary Jane (“Spider-Man”, 2002)
#6 Molly And Sam (“Ghost”, 1990)
#7 Zero And Agatha (“The Grand Hotel Budapest”, 2014)
#8 Rick And Ilsa (“Casablanca”, 1942)
#9 Ennis And Jack (“Brokeback Mountain”, 2005)
#10 Lula And Sailor (“Wild At Heart”, 1990)
#11 Angel-A And André (“Angel-A”, 2005)
#12 Leia And Han Solo (“Star Wars”, 1977)
#13 Johnny And June (“Walk The Line”, 2005)
#14 Aladdin And Jasmine (“Aladdin”, 1992)
#15 Max And Marianne (“Allied”, 2016)
#16 Rhett And Scarlett (“Gone With The Wind”, 1939)
#17 John And Miriam (“The Hunger”, 1983)
#18 Eliza And Amphibian Man (“The Shape Of Water”, 2017)
#19 Mrs. Chan And Chow Mo-Wan (“In The Mood For Love”, 2000)
#20 Eve And Adam (“Only Lovers Left Alive”, 2013)
#21 Almásy And Katharine (“The English Patient”, 1992)
