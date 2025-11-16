50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Romantic love is an equally dreamy and tricky game to play. Most of us were raised to believe this human emotion is the source of ultimate happiness, so we venture into the rocky waters of dating with a burning desire to find a soulmate and get a taste of this bliss. And let’s be honest, there’s nothing like meeting someone you adore and knowing you’re destined for the entirety of life together.
But unfortunately, in this digital age, we’re surrounded by break-ups, love rats, and unhappy coupledoms that make it easy to lose faith in the idea of eternal love altogether. In an attempt to remind you that it does exist, our team at Bored Panda compiled a list of beautiful and heartwarming pictures that prove some lovers are destined for each other.
From surprising similarities to incredible coincidences, these photos show that the universe works in mysterious ways and that two people can really be magically connected, even before they feel it themselves. Like finding yourself in your other half’s family picture 7 years before you met. Continue scrolling to see these wholesome examples, and upvote your favorite ones. Keep reading to also find our in-depth interview with relationship coach and narcissism hacker Dr. Nathalie Martinek. If you have any similar stories to tell, be sure to share them in the comments!
#1 My Wife’s Grandparents Are Suffering From Dementia, But Their Love Is So Strong That She’s Fixing His Shirt, Blowing Kisses At Him, And Hoping He’ll Be Her Boyfriend
They are 98 years old and married for nearly 80 years.
Image source: dorky_dad77
#2 Laura And I Met In Preschool. One Of My Very First Memories Is Of Being 3 Years Old And Standing Up In Front Of My Pre-School Class, Declaring That I Would Marry Her Someday
Image source: thewaywemet
#3 This Picture Of My Parents Never Actually Happened, But Two Separate Photos That Fit Perfectly Together
Image source: flowerboy00
#4 Couple With Down Syndrome Told Not To Marry, Prove Critics Wrong 25 Years Later
Image source: Scharoun family
#5 Woman Finds Out Blood Donor Who Saved Her Life 11 Years Ago Turned Out To Be Her Husband
Image source: chinatimes.com
#6 Engaged Couple Thinks They Met In University, Mom Figures Out They Actually Met On A Family Vacation In 1997
Image source: boredpanda.com, Ed & Heidi Savitt
#7 A Picture Of Both Of My Grandpas, Who Were Friends Before My Parents Even Met
Image source: baw2797
#8 Married Couple In China Discover They Appeared In Same Photograph As Teenagers
Image source: ChannelNewsAsia
#9 My Wife And I Got Each Other The Same Gift For Christmas By Accident
Image source: NotGayRyan
#10 Me In 1998 And My Wife In 2000
Image source: camiam85
#11 Such A Wholesome Couple
Image source: hochman
#12 They Dated In Their Teens, Married Different People, And Got Back Together 65 Years Later. My Grandma And Her Boyfriend
Image source: Burkenstockss
#13 Flower Girl And Ring Bearer From Wedding Get Married 20 Years Later
Image source: dummy8843
#14 Woman Starts Dating A Man She Married Before The Head Injury That Made Her Forget Everything Since The Age Of 17
This Canadian couple got married twice. After nine months of their marriage, a huge pole dropped on the lady’s head, causing her a head injury which further resulted in memory loss. She had no idea who he was and fell in love with him again. Two years later, they got married again.
Image source: boredpanda.com, laura.v.hart
#15 Apparently My Wife And I Were Always Meant To Be
Image source: ChasingTurtles
#16 We Met In The Second Grade In 1997. Here We Are 21 Years Later
Image source: AudsOrEvens
#17 When I Met My Wife, We Didn’t Know At The Time But It Turns Out That We Have Similar Looking Birthmarks On Our Thighs
Image source: BettyChao
#18 I Got Married Last Month. My Wife And I Thought We Met For The First Time In Our Twenties. A Few Years Later We Found Out Our Mothers Were Best Friends In High School
This photo was displayed at our wedding showing our actual first-time meeting.
Image source: Drunkdrood
#19 In The Early 60’s, Living In Different Towns In Mississippi, Both Of My Parents Were Visited By A Door-To-Door Photographer With A Pony
When they met in college they realized they’d been photographed on the same pony.
Image source: no1fatmom
#20 Tomorrow Is My Parents’ 25th Anniversary And They Are Still As In Love Today As They Were When They Met 45 Years Ago. At Ages 2 And 4 They Were Next-Door Neighbors
Unfortunately, my dad’s family moved away to California but their moms (my grandmothers) wrote letters to each other to keep in touch. My dad went on to attend the Naval Academy and would often visit my mom’s family in Connecticut – always hoping my mom would be home from college in Philadelphia. Eventually, she caught on and their flame ignited. He proposed at the Army-Navy football game in 1990. My parents have shown tremendous strength throughout my dad’s entire military career with all the relocating and trips apart, all while raising four kids. They’re thoughtful and kind to one another but never lose their spirit or sense of adventure. They still climb mountains and attend rock concerts together. Their love is the best kind
Image source: thewaywemet
#21 I Love True Love
Image source: jake_tackett
#22 Cydni And Her Very Amazing Husband. This Is True Love
Image source: cydbeer
#23 My Cousin Was In His Future Wife’s Family Picture (The Guy On The Left), On A Trip To Rio De Janeiro. 7 Years Before They Met. (1985, Pão De Açúcar, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil)
Image source: pcsbor
#24 Childhood Photos Of Me In The United States, And My Wife In Korea, Wearing The Same Tank Top
Image source: skimmilkskim
#25 My Boyfriend And I Were Sitting Next To Each Other At A Family Dinner And Got The Same Fortune
Image source: justhugeverycat
#26 My Husband And I Have Been In Love Since Kindergarten
Image source: smileeb
#27 The First Moment My Mom And Dad Met 35 Years Ago, When They Collided While Playing Volleyball
Image source: theshamwowguy
#28 My Parents Reunited In The US, 1982. They Were Refugees Fleeing Civil War In El Salvador. My Mom Came First Then Two Years Later My Dad Came In Search Of The Love Of His Life
Image source: arcoiris3
#29 A Marriage 3 Decades Late: My Mother Lost In Touch With Her Then Boyfriend 30 Years Ago Due To Long Distance And No Internet. 2 Years Ago, They Reconnected Through Linkedin
After numerous facetime calls and flying back and forth, they finally got married.
Image source: SuperChubbyKitty
#30 Proposed To My Girlfriend And Realized There Is A Heart In Our Shadows
Image source: Orion_91
#31 I Heard We’re Having A “How Long Ago Did You Meet Your Wife” Competition. Me And My Wife At 4
Image source: thesneakywalrus
#32 Happy 4-Year Anniversary To When I Flew To Edinburgh To Surprise Finlay And He Flew To Paris To Surprise Me And This Is Why We Don’t Do Surprises Anymore
Image source: salmasaade
#33 After Knowing Each Other Since Elementary School, My Wife And I Are Expecting Our First Child After 12 Years Together
Image source: davidv_guitar
#34 Little Did I Know, I’d Marry Her Some Day
Image source: dmau9600
#35 My Wife And I Both About Age 10 Took The Same Vacation Pic. We Didn’t Meet Until We Were 30. This Frame Was Displayed At Our Wedding
Image source: okcumputer
#36 At Age 4, I Whispered Sweet Nothings Into Her Ear. 24 Years Later, We’re Getting Married
Image source: apete384
#37 Me And My Girlfriend Got Each Other The Exact Same Gift For Christmas
Image source: martinvarleite
#38 My Girlfriend And I Both Took Pictures From The Same Angle At The Same Show… 3 Years Before We Met Each Other
Image source: Slayer_Of_Anubis
#39 My Wife’s Wedding Ring Fits Perfectly Inside Mine
Image source: reddit.com
#40 The Kid Floating In My Family Photo Is Now My Fiance
Image source: Veronavanity1
#41 My Wife And I Have Similar Features
Image source: dtmagee
#42 15 Years Later, Walking Down The Aisle Again. But This Time, For Our Wedding
Image source: jinnywendy
#43 She’s In UK, He’s In Brazil
Image source: Jota914
#44 My Now Husband And Me Circa 2004, A Year Or Two Before We Would Meet
Image source: 1tarabyte
#45 We Fell In Love, Dated For 3 Years Until The Distance Become Too Difficult. We Tried To Find Happiness With Other Partners, But Last Year, I Visited Him In Madrid, And Our Story Resumed
Image source: Melissacent
#46 My Husband And I. From Kindergarten Class Picture To Much Improved Attire
Image source: nikatnite8250
#47 My Boyfriend Was My Neighbor When We Were Babies, And We Only Knew Each Other For Real When We Were About 16 Years Old
Image source: dra.luizabarreto
#48 I Sent My Mom This Adorable Picture Of My Wife At Halloween In The 90s. She Sent Back This Picture Of Me! It Was Meant To Be
Image source: bdby1093
#49 My Wife And I Took The Same Senior Photo In High School, 2000 Miles Apart, Back In The Late 1980’s
We met 30 years after these were taken, and discovered we went to the same university and lived in the same dorm at the same time, and had several mutual friends.
Image source: jtjer54
#50 My Sister And Brother-In-Law When They Were Kids. Got Married And Just Had Their First Child
Image source: pagalanxe
