50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

by

Romantic love is an equally dreamy and tricky game to play. Most of us were raised to believe this human emotion is the source of ultimate happiness, so we venture into the rocky waters of dating with a burning desire to find a soulmate and get a taste of this bliss. And let’s be honest, there’s nothing like meeting someone you adore and knowing you’re destined for the entirety of life together.

But unfortunately, in this digital age, we’re surrounded by break-ups, love rats, and unhappy coupledoms that make it easy to lose faith in the idea of eternal love altogether. In an attempt to remind you that it does exist, our team at Bored Panda compiled a list of beautiful and heartwarming pictures that prove some lovers are destined for each other.

From surprising similarities to incredible coincidences, these photos show that the universe works in mysterious ways and that two people can really be magically connected, even before they feel it themselves. Like finding yourself in your other half’s family picture 7 years before you met. Continue scrolling to see these wholesome examples, and upvote your favorite ones. Keep reading to also find our in-depth interview with relationship coach and narcissism hacker Dr. Nathalie Martinek. If you have any similar stories to tell, be sure to share them in the comments!

#1 My Wife’s Grandparents Are Suffering From Dementia, But Their Love Is So Strong That She’s Fixing His Shirt, Blowing Kisses At Him, And Hoping He’ll Be Her Boyfriend

They are 98 years old and married for nearly 80 years.

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: dorky_dad77

#2 Laura And I Met In Preschool. One Of My Very First Memories Is Of Being 3 Years Old And Standing Up In Front Of My Pre-School Class, Declaring That I Would Marry Her Someday

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: thewaywemet

#3 This Picture Of My Parents Never Actually Happened, But Two Separate Photos That Fit Perfectly Together

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: flowerboy00

#4 Couple With Down Syndrome Told Not To Marry, Prove Critics Wrong 25 Years Later

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: Scharoun family

#5 Woman Finds Out Blood Donor Who Saved Her Life 11 Years Ago Turned Out To Be Her Husband

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: chinatimes.com

#6 Engaged Couple Thinks They Met In University, Mom Figures Out They Actually Met On A Family Vacation In 1997

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: boredpanda.com, Ed & Heidi Savitt

#7 A Picture Of Both Of My Grandpas, Who Were Friends Before My Parents Even Met

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: baw2797

#8 Married Couple In China Discover They Appeared In Same Photograph As Teenagers

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: ChannelNewsAsia

#9 My Wife And I Got Each Other The Same Gift For Christmas By Accident

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: NotGayRyan

#10 Me In 1998 And My Wife In 2000

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: camiam85

#11 Such A Wholesome Couple

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: hochman

#12 They Dated In Their Teens, Married Different People, And Got Back Together 65 Years Later. My Grandma And Her Boyfriend

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: Burkenstockss

#13 Flower Girl And Ring Bearer From Wedding Get Married 20 Years Later

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: dummy8843

#14 Woman Starts Dating A Man She Married Before The Head Injury That Made Her Forget Everything Since The Age Of 17

This Canadian couple got married twice. After nine months of their marriage, a huge pole dropped on the lady’s head, causing her a head injury which further resulted in memory loss. She had no idea who he was and fell in love with him again. Two years later, they got married again.

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: boredpanda.com, laura.v.hart

#15 Apparently My Wife And I Were Always Meant To Be

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: ChasingTurtles

#16 We Met In The Second Grade In 1997. Here We Are 21 Years Later

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: AudsOrEvens

#17 When I Met My Wife, We Didn’t Know At The Time But It Turns Out That We Have Similar Looking Birthmarks On Our Thighs

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: BettyChao

#18 I Got Married Last Month. My Wife And I Thought We Met For The First Time In Our Twenties. A Few Years Later We Found Out Our Mothers Were Best Friends In High School

This photo was displayed at our wedding showing our actual first-time meeting.

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: Drunkdrood

#19 In The Early 60’s, Living In Different Towns In Mississippi, Both Of My Parents Were Visited By A Door-To-Door Photographer With A Pony

When they met in college they realized they’d been photographed on the same pony.

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: no1fatmom

#20 Tomorrow Is My Parents’ 25th Anniversary And They Are Still As In Love Today As They Were When They Met 45 Years Ago. At Ages 2 And 4 They Were Next-Door Neighbors

Unfortunately, my dad’s family moved away to California but their moms (my grandmothers) wrote letters to each other to keep in touch. My dad went on to attend the Naval Academy and would often visit my mom’s family in Connecticut – always hoping my mom would be home from college in Philadelphia. Eventually, she caught on and their flame ignited. He proposed at the Army-Navy football game in 1990. My parents have shown tremendous strength throughout my dad’s entire military career with all the relocating and trips apart, all while raising four kids. They’re thoughtful and kind to one another but never lose their spirit or sense of adventure. They still climb mountains and attend rock concerts together. Their love is the best kind

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: thewaywemet

#21 I Love True Love

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: jake_tackett

#22 Cydni And Her Very Amazing Husband. This Is True Love

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: cydbeer

#23 My Cousin Was In His Future Wife’s Family Picture (The Guy On The Left), On A Trip To Rio De Janeiro. 7 Years Before They Met. (1985, Pão De Açúcar, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil)

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: pcsbor

#24 Childhood Photos Of Me In The United States, And My Wife In Korea, Wearing The Same Tank Top

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: skimmilkskim

#25 My Boyfriend And I Were Sitting Next To Each Other At A Family Dinner And Got The Same Fortune

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: justhugeverycat

#26 My Husband And I Have Been In Love Since Kindergarten

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: smileeb

#27 The First Moment My Mom And Dad Met 35 Years Ago, When They Collided While Playing Volleyball

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: theshamwowguy

#28 My Parents Reunited In The US, 1982. They Were Refugees Fleeing Civil War In El Salvador. My Mom Came First Then Two Years Later My Dad Came In Search Of The Love Of His Life

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: arcoiris3

#29 A Marriage 3 Decades Late: My Mother Lost In Touch With Her Then Boyfriend 30 Years Ago Due To Long Distance And No Internet. 2 Years Ago, They Reconnected Through Linkedin

After numerous facetime calls and flying back and forth, they finally got married.

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: SuperChubbyKitty

#30 Proposed To My Girlfriend And Realized There Is A Heart In Our Shadows

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: Orion_91

#31 I Heard We’re Having A “How Long Ago Did You Meet Your Wife” Competition. Me And My Wife At 4

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: thesneakywalrus

#32 Happy 4-Year Anniversary To When I Flew To Edinburgh To Surprise Finlay And He Flew To Paris To Surprise Me And This Is Why We Don’t Do Surprises Anymore

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: salmasaade

#33 After Knowing Each Other Since Elementary School, My Wife And I Are Expecting Our First Child After 12 Years Together

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: davidv_guitar

#34 Little Did I Know, I’d Marry Her Some Day

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: dmau9600

#35 My Wife And I Both About Age 10 Took The Same Vacation Pic. We Didn’t Meet Until We Were 30. This Frame Was Displayed At Our Wedding

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: okcumputer

#36 At Age 4, I Whispered Sweet Nothings Into Her Ear. 24 Years Later, We’re Getting Married

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: apete384

#37 Me And My Girlfriend Got Each Other The Exact Same Gift For Christmas

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: martinvarleite

#38 My Girlfriend And I Both Took Pictures From The Same Angle At The Same Show… 3 Years Before We Met Each Other

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: Slayer_Of_Anubis

#39 My Wife’s Wedding Ring Fits Perfectly Inside Mine

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: reddit.com

#40 The Kid Floating In My Family Photo Is Now My Fiance

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: Veronavanity1

#41 My Wife And I Have Similar Features

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: dtmagee

#42 15 Years Later, Walking Down The Aisle Again. But This Time, For Our Wedding

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: jinnywendy

#43 She’s In UK, He’s In Brazil

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: Jota914

#44 My Now Husband And Me Circa 2004, A Year Or Two Before We Would Meet

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: 1tarabyte

#45 We Fell In Love, Dated For 3 Years Until The Distance Become Too Difficult. We Tried To Find Happiness With Other Partners, But Last Year, I Visited Him In Madrid, And Our Story Resumed

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: Melissacent

#46 My Husband And I. From Kindergarten Class Picture To Much Improved Attire

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: nikatnite8250

#47 My Boyfriend Was My Neighbor When We Were Babies, And We Only Knew Each Other For Real When We Were About 16 Years Old

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: dra.luizabarreto

#48 I Sent My Mom This Adorable Picture Of My Wife At Halloween In The 90s. She Sent Back This Picture Of Me! It Was Meant To Be

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: bdby1093

#49 My Wife And I Took The Same Senior Photo In High School, 2000 Miles Apart, Back In The Late 1980’s

We met 30 years after these were taken, and discovered we went to the same university and lived in the same dorm at the same time, and had several mutual friends.

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: jtjer54

#50 My Sister And Brother-In-Law When They Were Kids. Got Married And Just Had Their First Child

50 Adorable Coincidences That Show Soulmates Might Exist

Image source: pagalanxe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pregnant Woman Scared Of Sister Who Is A Mom Of 6 Boys In The Case Her Baby Is A Girl
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
It’s Been A Year: Still Ignoring The Camera, Still Looking Elsewhere
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet Priscilla: The Prettiest Mini Pig On Instagram
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Australian Photographer Captured 21 Ghostlike Portraits Of Bodysurfers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Russian Artist Gained 4.5M Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (35 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Doom
What We Know about The Masters of Doom TV Show So Far
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.