Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand’s Impossible To Reach Areas

by

How far could you walk with an 18kg pack through Thailand’s background? Thai triathlete Panupong Luangsa-ard walked 500km over 2 years to capture those hard to reach places for Google’s Street View, carrying an 18kg 360 degree camera on his back all the while. Thanks to Luangsa-ard’s efforts, Google has mapped out 150 new places of interest, some of which you can see by following the Thailand Highlights link below.

“While collecting just the tea plantations and strawberry fields, he burned through four pairs of shoes,” a Google rep told Mashable. Google’s Trekker loan program lends out its special camera to intrepid explorers so that they can continue mapping those locations that a regular Google Street View vehicle cannot reach; Luangsa-ard covered a total of 500,000km using various means of transport during his tour.

More info: Thailand Highlights (h/t)

Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand&#8217;s Impossible To Reach Areas
Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand&#8217;s Impossible To Reach Areas
Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand&#8217;s Impossible To Reach Areas
Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand&#8217;s Impossible To Reach Areas
Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand&#8217;s Impossible To Reach Areas
Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand&#8217;s Impossible To Reach Areas
Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand&#8217;s Impossible To Reach Areas
Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand&#8217;s Impossible To Reach Areas
Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand&#8217;s Impossible To Reach Areas
Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand&#8217;s Impossible To Reach Areas

Now you can walk in his shoes on Google Street View!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know About American Soul
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2019
Scrubs Quotes is One Way To Never Go Wrong
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2017
Sherlock death book TV Show
How Sherlock’s Death Fake Out Differs From The Books (And Why)
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2023
Taylor Sheridan Had a Very Unglamorous Job Before He Made Yellowstone
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
Joseline Hernandez
How Much Of the Drama on Love and HipHop is Real?
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2020
Mom Teaches Her Son That Chores Aren’t ‘Just For Women’, Gets Criticized Online
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.