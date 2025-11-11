Street View Guy Walks 500 km To Document The Beauty Of Thailand’s Impossible To Reach Areas

How far could you walk with an 18kg pack through Thailand’s background? Thai triathlete Panupong Luangsa-ard walked 500km over 2 years to capture those hard to reach places for Google’s Street View, carrying an 18kg 360 degree camera on his back all the while. Thanks to Luangsa-ard’s efforts, Google has mapped out 150 new places of interest, some of which you can see by following the Thailand Highlights link below.
“While collecting just the tea plantations and strawberry fields, he burned through four pairs of shoes,” a Google rep told Mashable. Google’s Trekker loan program lends out its special camera to intrepid explorers so that they can continue mapping those locations that a regular Google Street View vehicle cannot reach; Luangsa-ard covered a total of 500,000km using various means of transport during his tour.
More info: Thailand Highlights (h/t)
Now you can walk in his shoes on Google Street View!
