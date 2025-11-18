I Made Eric Carle-Style Book Art For My Most Popular Elementary School Bulletin Board (22 Pics)

I am a library clerk in an elementary school. Every year I come up with an interactive bulletin board, to keep things interesting. The pandemic left me a bit more time to be creative, so I spent a little more time on each picture.
With tempera paint and some 25% cotton paper, I pieced together each picture, creating an evolving story.
Each week we added one more character to the board, and we got to rhyme out Brown Bear, Brown Bear, Who Do You See?
#1 Brown Bear, Brown Bear, Who Do You See?
#2 I See Dog Man Looking At Me
#3 I See Pigeon Looking At Me
#4 I See Harry Potter Looking At Me
#5 I See Lunch Lady Looking At Me
#6 I See Charlie Brown Looking At Me
#7 I See Mercy Watson Looking At Me
#8 I See Clifford Looking At Me
#9 I See Moomintroll Looking At Me
#10 I See Willy Wonka Looking At Me
#11 I See Rainbow Fish Looking At Me
#12 I See Scaredy Squirrel Looking At Me
#13 I See Franklin Looking At Me
#14 I See Peter Rabbit Looking At Me
#15 I See Garfield Looking At Me
#16 I See Baby Mouse Looking At Me
#17 I See Spiderman Looking At Me
#18 I See Arthur Looking At Me
#19 I See Madeline Looking At Me
#20 I See The Lorax Looking At Me
#21 All Together Now
#22 I See Pete The Cat Looking At Me
