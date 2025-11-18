“Take Out All The Quarters”: People Share 40 Unscrupulous Practices They Live By

From sharing Netflix passwords to jaywalking, most of us don’t exactly live 100% by the book. The truth is, life is too short to go out of one’s way to follow every single rule out there. Sometimes, people end up feeling a little ashamed, but some habits are simply too useful to skip.
Someone asked “What’s something sneaky you do that you feel no guilt for?” and netizens shared their best, potentially unethical strategies. We also got in touch with MinkSableSeven to learn more. So get comfortable, take some notes, upvote your favorites and if you feel so inclined, share your own experience and examples in the comments section below.
#1
Booking a day of annual leave and not telling any friends/family so I can do absolutely nothing with no guilt
Image source: nimlith90, Pixabay (not the actual photo)
#2
I am a math teacher (11 years). I teach 5/6th grade math to high schoolers (yeah… I know). Every now and again, I have a student who knows absolutely nothing about math even by the end of the semester, yet their semester average is just above 65%. It’s my fault for letting their average get that high. Usually I try to be generous with grading. But the fact is, they still can’t add. They can’t tell me 1/2 = 2/4. They can’t double a simple recipe. They can’t tell me x + x + x = 3x. So, I play around with their grades and they end up getting a 63 and failing the semester. Then they repeat with me again, and I teach them the content all over again. Some of my coworkers know I do this and think I’m a monster. I think it’s how we save education: trust teachers to assess who actually knows the content & hold back those who don’t. We can’t keep socially promoting kids.
Image source: MakeMeMooo, Greg Rosenke (not the actual photo)
#3
Hiding sweets from my kid. No shame in my late night snacking game
Image source: Lychanthropejumprope, Maynard Rose (not the actual photo)
#4
Having 5+ burner email accounts to get free trials on apps and to “refer” myself and get the referral credit
Image source: Important_Map_7266, Stock Catalog (not the actual photo)
#5
I’m a college student, and a lot of times, we just need to concentrate for hours on our work. My classmates ask me about how to do stuff A LOTT, and hey! I wanna work too!
So I just wear my earphones, and not play anything, they call me I hear them but don’t even blink, they think i can’t hear them so usually they go and ask someone else.
Some of them are my friends, but no, I don’t feel guilt, Google is there, just Google it dude
Image source: ashestobe, Christina Morillo (not the actual photo)
#6
If my mother ever asks me to grate cheese for whatever dish she’s cooking, I’m eating like 5-10% of it as tax right then and there.
Image source: Pure-Drawer-2617, Thirdman (not the actual photo)
#7
I’m hard of hearing, but not totally deaf. I have one really annoying coworker who I just pretend I can’t hear when he tries to talk to me.
Image source: efxmatt, Kindel Media (not the actual photo)
#8
Whenever I see a Amazon package in my apartment complex and happen to be going by the door, I knock on the door just in case they didn’t hear it. But I always gotta make it to the elevator in time so I’m not caught lol
Image source: themustacheclubbitch, Robert So (not the actual photo)
#9
I brush my teeth under the shower. Yes, yes, I know – water, environment… I’m generally quite environmentally cautious but I love standing under hot water and I don’t have much “me” time (2 disabled kids at home), this is my guilty pleasure that I learnt to not feel guilty about.
Image source: 4gnieshk4, Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
#10
When Amazon loses my package or delivers it to the wrong house I escalate it immediately to get a refund or the item sent again instead of waiting to see if it shows up at a later time like they suggest. If it later arrives or a neighbor brings it to me I just keep both the original and newly sent item. Amazon has been dropping the ball lately so this has happened to me a few times. I do feel bad for delivery drivers sometimes as I know their jobs are difficult and demanding but Amazon makes $1.29 BILLION *per day* ($15,000 every second) so if I ordered $10 eye drops and they get lost, you bet your a*s I’m going to make sure I get them when I need them. I pay $140 per year for 2 day shipping that can sometimes take more than a week, so the way I see it Amazon can either fulfill their promises or make it up to me 🤷🏻♀️ I will never feel bad about this
Image source: g_em_ini, Erik Mclean (not the actual photo)
#11
My wife and two adult girls are extreme dog people. They’re always going on about what’s good for his health and what we should be feeding him ect. They insist I don’t give him any of our food. When the dog and I are alone, it’s a Non-Stop party. (For the record, I never give him anything that would make him sick or be bad for him. The Food goes in his bowl, I dont feed him while I’m at the table). Needless to say, I’m his favorite lol.
Image source: Coopschmoozer, Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
#12
When I worked at McDonald’s people got freebies all the time.
Once we had a double quarter pounder spare, one of the counter girls asked me to turn it into a single for an order. I took the box, unflipped the little “double” tab, and handed it back.
“There, it’s a single 😉”
Image source: superkow, Mike Mozart (not the actual photo)
#13
When I worked fast food in high school, I got revenge on people who were jerks to me in school by shorting their milk shakes. I would fill it 2/3 full, put on the lid, then turn it upside down for a moment to get some on the lid. Nobody ever caught on.
Such a little thing but so, so gratifying.
Image source: BewareofStobor, Cesan Escuadro (not the actual photo)
#14
Helping people without them knowing about it.
Image source: themagicmystic, Lukas (not the actual photo)
#15
Sometimes when my cat is sleeping, I’ll try to sneak over to the fridge and take a bite of cheese as quietly as possible, I’m at less than a 50 percent success rate. She usually is giving me a dirty look as my vision comes back to the couch or she’ll come sniff my mouth if I sat down before she came out of her fort
Image source: Bammalam102, Meruyert Gonullu (not the actual photo)
#16
I tell people I never eat lunch, then I “go to a meeting” and eat lunch. That way I don’t have to be around my coworkers more than I have to.
Image source: JessSherman, Valeria Boltneva (not the actual photo)
#17
When I was in college, I was broke af. I only had so many meal swipes for the dining hall, so I would just sit down in the cafeteria and stay there for breakfast, lunch, and dinner while studying and socializing with friends. 3 square meals for the price of one. I also brought tupperware and filled it up with grilled chicken breasts, beef patties, lettuce for salads, sandwiches, and pasta. Took it to my dorm so that I would have food for the days I was in classes.
Now one devious thing I didn’t do, but my roommate did, was they took clean silverware and dishes/bowls from the dining hall, and put it in their backpack
Image source: Prior_Attention5261, Boca Dorada (not the actual photo)
#18
When cutting pie or cake with the family,.. i’ll cut pieces for others but only when i cut my piece do i clean off the knife and server utensils. Tha way i get all the extra filling or frosting
Image source: BigBobFro, Soumia Photography (not the actual photo)
#19
Haven’t bought movie theater concessions in years. The highschooler getting paid minimum wage to scan my AMC app doesn’t care that my pockets are crinkling.
Image source: supervibrant1990, Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
#20
When my small child wants to play with the bigger child but bigger child digs their heels in and refuses I say “i agree. Hey, I need help with dishes and folding the laundry. Which do you want to start with?” Suddenly bigger child wants to play! Recently they told me that they do that to avoid chores. I was “shocked” but commended them for at least trading it for a worthy cause. And I love my quiet time watching This Is Us while folding towels the right way and putting them away immediately.
Image source: Ambitious_Concept515, Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)
#21
Take a day off from work and not tell friends or family.
Sometimes you need a good day off from everything and everyone.
Image source: bobbumfluff
#22
I “sneak out” of my apartment, even though I am in my 20s and don’t live with my parents. But I don’t actually do anything bad. I will just go to the gym or the grocery store or something. But there’s something exciting about leaving your place at 2am to go to a secret activity.
Image source: no_step_snek76, MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)
#23
Lots of farting while walking.
Image source: abelabelabel
#24
Picking my nose, a tissue is just not that satisfying
Image source: VeroVexy
#25
Now, not recycling. After seeing the trash guy throw my recycling in with all the trash like its the SAME THING numerous times, i have stopped. I called the city and they said they would look into it, and nothing changed. If they don’t care, neither do I anymore.
Image source: LogStanimalXXL, cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
#26
Sneak down to the good seats at baseball games. No one is sitting there anyway so I don’t feel bad.
Image source: SchnauzerFaceMinis, ironypoisoning (not the actual photo)
#27
I often wear airpods at work or when walking around. Most of the time, no music is playing, but I pretend it is or that I am on a call when I run into anyone I don’t want to talk to
Image source: SamaireB
#28
Smoking pot daily, helps with my back pain.
Image source: Diligent_Charity8703
#29
I wrap my ice cream in plastic bags and hide it in the freezer so I can have it when I want to eat it. If I don’t, my sister will eat the entire thing in 1 day.
Image source: buttercup9ss
#30
Sometimes when I want a snack, I’ll take a spoon and get a big scoop of chocolate frosting and eat that straight up.
Image source: Ijuststoleyourfries
#31
Sometimes I eat Nutella right out of the jar.
Image source: zippy_bag
#32
On occasion, when I prefer to shop alone, I may inform my husband that I intend to visit a thrift store, as he generally dislikes such establishments and would prefer to remain at home.
Image source: Granny_knows_best
#33
Not sure if I’d say sneaky, but if I make myself dinner and it gets ruined for some reason(I either drop it after plating it up, overcook it, use the wrong ingredients that I THOUGHT would be a good match etc), I order the biggest fattest pizza there is. My little way of flipping the universe off for putting things into motion so that I have a crappy meal.
Image source: Xyfirus
#34
I go thru my husbands change and take out all the quarters and us them to buy coffee. I always do it at night and I giggle every time he texts me the next day asking if his baby’s coffee was good.
Image source: tattedupgirl
#35
When I roast a chicken, I always eat the oysters. Don’t think family even know it exists
Image source: wildgoldchai, RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
#36
I Keep a s**t ton of junk food in my nightstand so when I feel like having something sweet or chips etc I don’t have to go in the snack draw and fight with the kids about “there” snacks.. and it makes it so much easier at 3 in the am when I wake up and need to have some sugar.
Kids still have no idea I have my OWN snack drawer
Image source: shayka2116
#37
Clip off small pieces of plants at stores then take them home to propagate.
Image source: SabbathaBastet, Mike Kalasnik (not the actual photo)
#38
I use real cream in my coffee. I have a French press. I order special coffee from Community Coffee, which l hide. I don’t share it and l won’t make it in an electric coffee pot. This is for me and my BFF and granddaughter.
Image source: Old-Fun9568
#39
Sometimes I wake up to make coffee and I’m out of creamer. Since the market isn’t open that early, I’ll hit 7-Eleven near me, get a large coffee cup and fill it with flavored creamer. That way I can make about 6 cups of my own coffee instead of paying for just one.
This rarely happens but when I do it, I don’t feel the least bit of guilt.
Image source: MinkSableSeven, Amelia Klaassen (not the actual photo)
#40
Break off the bottom part of asparagus that you would cut off anyway so I don’t have to pay for it. There’s usually trash cans around, so I just toss it in there.
Image source: turtleheading911, U.S. Department of Agriculture (not the actual photo)
