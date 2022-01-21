Buying a home is the biggest purchase most people will ever make. For that reason, it’s important to ensure that you’re making a sound investment. A thorough home inspection is a key component in that process. In its new HGTV series, Home Inspector Joe, the network will be inviting viewers into the world of home inspections through the eyes of Joe Mazza. Mazza is an experienced home inspector who always goes the extra mile to ensure that home buyers know what they’re getting themselves into. Thanks to his work, people can feel confident about their purchases. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Home Inspector Joe.
1. This Is Joe Mazza’s First Show
Although Joe Mazza isn’t new to the world of home inspections, he is new to the entertainment industry. Home Inspector Joe will mark his first TV appearance. With his expertise, it wouldn’t be surprising if he made guest appearances on a few other HGTV shows down the line.
2. Joe Will Be Working With Home Buyers
One of the things that makes Home Inspector Joe so interesting is the fact that Joe is working directly with buyers to ensure that they are making a good (and safe) decision. In a press release for the show, Joe said, “I treat every home like my own family will live there. My clients are going to know more about the house than the people who are selling it. I will leave no stone unturned. I’m not a typical inspector.”
3. Everyone Can Learn Something From The Show
Whether you’re a current homeowner looking to sell or a buyer looking to purchase your first home, there are lots of things you can learn from Home Inspector Joe. Throughout the series, viewers will see what kinds of things should be found during a home inspection and even some of the things that Joe catches that many other inspectors tend to miss.
4. The Show Is Produced By RIVR Media
Home Inspector Joe is produced by a Tennesee-based company called RIVR Media. While you may not be familiar with the name of the production company, there’s a good chance that you’ve seen some of its shows. RIVR has produced several reality shows including Trading Spaces and Escaping Polygamy. Millennials will also be excited to know that RIVR also produced the 1990s Nickelodeon show Hey Dude.
5. The Show Doesn’t Have Its Own Social Media Accounts
Following shows on social media has become very popular in recent years. Sadly, though, fans of Home Inspector Joe won’t be able to do that. As of now, the show doesn’t have any official social media profiles. People interested in updates and content about the show can follow HGTV’s social media pages. Additionally, fans can follow Joe Mazza on Instagram.
6. The Show Also Focuses On Renovations
Home inspections may be at the forefront of the series, but that isn’t the only thing Home Inspector Joe is about. Home designer Noel Gatts will be Joe’s right-hand woman and she will help ensure that the issues with the homes are properly fixed so renovations can take place.
7. Joe’s Work Will Uncover All Kinds of Issues
When most people think of home inspections, there are certain types of issues that come to mind first. Issues with the roof or the foundation are things that are typically found during the inspection process. However, Joe’s well-trained eye will be able to uncover things that many people never even thought of.
8. The Show Was Filmed In Northeast
Now that you know a little bit about Home Inspector Joe, you might be hoping for a chance to get on the show. In order to make that happen, though, you’ll have to be based in New York or Connecticut which is where the show was filmed. Since Joe is based in White Plains, it seems unlikely that the filming locations will change.
9. It’s Unclear How Many Episodes Season 1 Will Have
If you’re anything like me, you like to know how many episodes a show has before you decide to get too invested. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find out exactly how many episodes season one of Home Inspector Joe is going to have. What we do know, however, is that each episode will last for an hour.
10. People Are Already Excited About The Show
Home Inspector Joe premieres on HGTV on January 19 at 9 pm est. Lots of people have already expressed how much they’re looking forward to seeing Joe in action. If this excitement continues, there will be a very good chance that the series will get renewed for another season.