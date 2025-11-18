Puppy Is Frozen By Rare Disease, Recovers And Takes First Steps Despite Nobody Believing

Whether you’re a human or an animal, diseases affect all of us, and they can quickly ruin our lives if left untreated. However, the difference is that when it comes to animals, as opposed to humans, many of the more serious cases may be written off as too costly and complicated to treat, choosing to put these creatures down instead.
Fortunately, some people value all life equally and will give their all to try and save those less fortunate, even if the chances are low. For example, this one vet chose to care for this pitbull puppy despite the fact that she had a rare and very serious disease that nobody thought she could recover from. What followed next was nothing short of miraculous. Scroll down to learn all about it!
When it comes to the possibility of saving a life, even the most hopeless cases are worth taking on, no matter how little the chance of success appears to be
A pitbull puppy was brought into a veterinary clinic unable to move any part of her body due to a rare and very serious disease
The pitbull named Bunny might be running around freely like the wind now, but her story started out quite a bit differently than it does for most dogs. Way back in 2020, when she was still just a puppy, this little girl was infected with a very rare and highly life-threatening infection known as tetanus.
This meant that her body was left completely stiff, as if frozen, to the point where she couldn’t move at all. “You couldn’t even bend a part of her body,” shared Bunny’s vet and caretaker, Ali Thompson, in her interview with The Dodo.
The case appeared to be quite hopeless, but the pup’s vet decided that she wouldn’t give up on her and brought her home to give her the best care she could
Faced with this disease, the dog’s first family was forced to surrender the pup as the amount of money and work required even to attempt to save her was beyond what they could afford. But Ali wasn’t going to give up that easily. “I decided that I was going to be a crazy person and do everything that I can to try and get her to survive,” she shared.
The woman decided to bring the puppy home and continue from there. The beginning was intense, as the dog required constant care and attention. However, at around the 3-week mark, things started to look better, and the future appeared to be a lot more promising.
Despite the immensely difficult process, the puppy regained her health and now, adopted by her veterinarian, lives a very happy and fulfilling life
Finally, one afternoon, Ali shed tears of joy as she witnessed Bunny taking her first steps across her backyard. From there on out, it was just a matter of time before her little pitbull would make a full recovery.
And so she did. These days, Bunny lives a happy, carefree life that some dogs could only dream of. She loves running, swimming, and even goes paddleboarding.
Remembering when she first met this amazing dog, Ali could’ve hardly imagined how well things would turn out for her, given her condition at the time. She also never planned to adopt Bunny either, but things happened, and it’s safe to say that the outcome for both of them was a whole lot better than either of them expected.
Even though this type of infection is rare, its seriousness cannot be overstated. Therefore, whether for safety or curiosity, it pays to learn a bit more about it.
According to Michael R. Popoff’s article in the National Library of Medicine, tetanus is a neurobiological disease that can affect many life forms. The most sensitive to it are humans, horses, and sheep, while dogs and especially cats are thought to be mostly resistant to it. However, as it is evident from this story, mostly doesn’t mean completely.
As per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the infection is caused by Clostridium tetani spores that are actually quite common in the environment. They usually enter the body through wounds contaminated with dirt, feces, or saliva, as well as through puncture wounds and injuries with dead tissue, which promotes bacteria growth.
However, other ways of contamination are also possible, and even after catching and successfully healing from it, there is a chance of getting it again. The best way to protect yourself from tetanus is to get a vaccine, which, in most countries, is thankfully administered to almost everyone from childhood to adolescence.
Ultimately, none of us can ever be completely safe from everything. And even if we could, where would be the fun in that? Without any risks, life would be just a dull and grey mess.
The important part here is to make use of the things available to us, like vaccines, and to help each other out even when there seems to be little hope like Ali helped Bunny. After all, the effort in a seemingly hopeless situation is also a risk that, when taken, can result in a saved life and one of the most beautiful friendships out there. What else is there to even ask for?
What did you think about this story? Have you ever heard of any similar cases? Share it all in the comments!
The commenters were very glad about the happy ending, thanking the vet for her effort and care
