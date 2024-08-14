Emotional Final Table Read for Outlander’s Cast as Series Nears Its End

While we eagerly anticipate the second half of season 7 later this year, the eighth and final season of Outlander is beginning to take form.
The entire cast and crew gathered recently for their last-ever table read, an event marked with a flurry of emotional posts. Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) captured the sentiment with a simple yet poignant message:
Final readthrough. Final block. Final season.
Caitriona Balfe’s Heartfelt Collage
Caitriona Balfe, who portrays Claire, Jamie’s time-traveling wife, took a step further by sharing a touching collage video set to music. Reflecting on her journey, she wrote,
Here we are… 11 years, 101 episodes, and a whole lotta love, sweat, and tears (and some blood), expressing her gratitude towards the actors, writers, producers, crew members, and fans.
Sophie Skelton Adds Her Touch
Sophie Skelton, known for her role as Brianna, Jamie and Claire’s daughter, shared an idyllic photo of herself outside Barnbougle Castle in Scotland. The castle served as an evocative backdrop for their final table read—a fitting choice given the series’ romanticized portrayal of 18th century Scotland.
Maril Davis Gets Emotional
Longtime executive producer Maril Davis also chimed in with her reflections. She penned a heartfelt message on Instagram:
What an emotional day. The last read-thru for the last block of Outlander. Tears were shed (mine) but thankfully we provided Outlander hankies to dry those tears. Hard to imagine that our first official read-through was 11 years ago. The final countdown has begun.
The journey of Outlander, which will have spanned 11 years when it concludes, has indeed been extraordinary. As fans brace for this farewell, they can find solace in the upcoming prequel series Blood of My Blood, which promises to continue the allure of the Outlander universe even after the original series ends.
Follow Us