Man Finds 30 Famous Movie And TV Show Locations And Photographs How They Look Now

Most of us have probably at some point wanted to explore the universe we’ve seen in a movie or TV show in real life. Sometimes it seems as if characters live in parallel realities and those movie locations don’t exist in our world. Of course, with the help of special effects and editing, some locations look nothing like those in actual life. However, the places that do still seem magical when one sees them with their own eyes. 

Let us introduce you to Paul Slattery (or Paul S.), the man that revealed what houses, buildings, parks, and streets in popular movies and TV shows look like in real life today. He satisfies the curiosity of all movie fans by making incredible compilations of film locations then and now.

If you wonder where each picture was taken, the addresses for every single location are listed on Paul’s website.

More info: Instagram | thennowmovielocations.com | Facebook

#1 Back To The Future

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#2 Psycho (1960)

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#3 Home Alone

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#4 Stand By Me

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#5 Star Trek: The Original Series

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#6 Back To The Future

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#7 Married With Children

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#8 Back To The Future

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#9 Ghostbusters

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#10 Big Trouble In Little China

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#11 Cast Away

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#12 The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#13 Stand By Me

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#14 E. T.

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#15 Fright Night Part 2

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#16 Breaking Bad

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#17 Jaws

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#18 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#19 Rocky

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#20 Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#21 Night Of The Comet

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#22 Forrest Gump

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#23 The Lawnmower Man

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#24 Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1978)

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#25 Halloween II

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#26 Chinatown

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#27 Back To The Future

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#28 Disturbia

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#29 Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Image source: thennowmovielocations

#30 Cat’s Eye

Image source: thennowmovielocations

