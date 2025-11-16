Man Finds 30 Famous Movie And TV Show Locations And Photographs How They Look Now

Most of us have probably at some point wanted to explore the universe we’ve seen in a movie or TV show in real life. Sometimes it seems as if characters live in parallel realities and those movie locations don’t exist in our world. Of course, with the help of special effects and editing, some locations look nothing like those in actual life. However, the places that do still seem magical when one sees them with their own eyes.
Let us introduce you to Paul Slattery (or Paul S.), the man that revealed what houses, buildings, parks, and streets in popular movies and TV shows look like in real life today. He satisfies the curiosity of all movie fans by making incredible compilations of film locations then and now.
If you wonder where each picture was taken, the addresses for every single location are listed on Paul’s website.
More info: Instagram | thennowmovielocations.com | Facebook
#1 Back To The Future
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#2 Psycho (1960)
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#3 Home Alone
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#4 Stand By Me
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#5 Star Trek: The Original Series
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#6 Back To The Future
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#7 Married With Children
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#8 Back To The Future
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#9 Ghostbusters
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#10 Big Trouble In Little China
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#11 Cast Away
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#12 The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#13 Stand By Me
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#14 E. T.
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#15 Fright Night Part 2
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#16 Breaking Bad
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#17 Jaws
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#18 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#19 Rocky
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#20 Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#21 Night Of The Comet
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#22 Forrest Gump
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#23 The Lawnmower Man
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#24 Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1978)
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#25 Halloween II
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#26 Chinatown
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#27 Back To The Future
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#28 Disturbia
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#29 Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Image source: thennowmovielocations
#30 Cat’s Eye
Image source: thennowmovielocations
Follow Us