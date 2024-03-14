Nick Robinson: Where You Know the Damsel Movie Actor From

Since making his screen debut in 2010, Nick Robinson has enjoyed relative success in movies and TV shows. The American actor began his career in theater after being discovered by a talent scout when he was 11. His ever-supportive parents moved the entire family from their hometown in Seattle, Washington, to Los Angeles after Robinson landed a role as a series regular on a TV show.
Returning to the big screen, with his last feature film appearance in 2021 (Silk Road), Nick Robinson was cast as Prince Henry on Netflix’s dark fantasy Damsel (2024). As Prince Henry, Robinson plays one of the movie’s villains. Although he acts and looks innocent, in honor of his family’s age-long tradition, he offers Princesses to the dragon. With Damsel‘s positive reviews since its release, audiences are pleased with the movie’s end (as well as that of Prince Henry). If the actor looks familiar, here are 6 Nick Robinson movies from which you can recognize him.
The Kings of Summer (2013)
The Jordan Vogt-Roberts-directed independent coming-of-age comedy-drama The Kings of Summer (2013) was Nick Robinson’s film debut. Already well-known for playing Ryder Scanlon on the ABC Family sitcom Melissa & Joey, it’s understandable why he was cast in the lead role in The Kings of Summer. Cast as Joe Toy, Robinson’s character is one of three teenage boys who choose to build their house in a clearing, away from their parents and responsibilities. The Kings of Summer received generally favorable reviews from critics and audiences and helped position Nick Robinson’s career in movies. Robinson became a popular face, especially to coming-of-age genre audiences, with his role in the film.
Jurassic World (2015)
It isn’t very often actors can boast of starring in a billion-dollar-grossing movie early in their careers. Film audiences who missed Nick Robinson’s character in the coming-of-age The Kings of Summer (2013) watched the 20-year-old actor play Claire Dearing’s (Bryce Dallas Howard) 16-year-old nephew Zach Mitchell in Jurassic World. The Jurassic World movie, the first installment in the trilogy, grossed $1.671 billion on a $150–215 million budget. Its impressive Box Office numbers is a testament to the popularity Nick Robinson received from its success. It is one of Nick Robinson’s movies where he received international recognition.
The 5th Wave (2016)
Co-starring alongside Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson played a supporting role in the science fiction action movie The 5th Wave (2016). Directed by J Blakeson, The 5th Wave was adapted from Rick Yancey’s 2013 novel. Nick Robinson was cast as Ben Thomas Parish, a soldier and leader of a squad. The 5th Wave was a moderate success at the Box Office but did not receive great reviews from critics.
Everything, Everything (2017)
With a fast-rising profile in Hollywood, Nick Robinson was cast in the male lead role in Everything, Everything (2017). Robinson joined the five-person cast of the romantic drama, playing Oliver “Olly” Bright. His character is the neighbor who later becomes the romantic interest of Amandla Stenberg’s character, Madeline “Maddy” Whittier. Also starring alongside Robinson and Stenberg was actress Anika Noni Rose, who played Stenberg’s mother, Dr. Pauline Whittier. Everything, Everything, adapted from the similarly named 2015 novel by Nicola Yoon, was a commercial success. Produced on a $10 million budget, Everything, Everything earned $61.6 million at the Box Office.
Love, Simon (2018)
Of all Nick Robinson’s performances in movies, Love, Simon (2018) is arguably one of his finest. In the teen romantic drama, Robinson plays the titular character Simon Spier. Robinson’s character is a closeted gay high school student who tries to balance life with his friends and family while trying to uncover a blackmailer threatening to expose his sexuality. Love, Simon was a critical and commercial success, with special praise for Robinson’s portrayal of the character. Nick Robinson starred alongside Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner, who played his parents, Jack Spier and Emily Spier, respectively.
Silk Road (2021)
Nick Robinson had played mostly good-guy roles in most of his movies until 2021, when he portrayed Ross Ulbricht in Silk Road (2021). The movie is based on the true story of Ross Ulbricht, Robinson’s character, who created and operated the darknet market website Silk Road for about two years, from 2011 to 2013. Although the movie received mixed to average reviews from critics, it is one of Nick Robinson’s recent performances in movies that has stood out for film audiences. Interestingly, Nick Robinson stepped out from playing the hardened crime perpetrator to the cowardly Prince Henry in Damsel (2024). If you recognized Nick Robinson from any of these movies, read more about the cast of Netflix’s Damsel.
