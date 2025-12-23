Mindhunter Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Mindhunter cast breathed life into some of television’s most chilling and psychologically complex characters. The Netflix show, which premiered on October 13, 2017, quickly became a cult favorite, thanks to its meticulous storytelling and eerie realism. The psychological crime thriller series had been adapted from John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s 1995 true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.

Executive produced by Charlize Theron, David Fincher, and Joe Penhall, Mindhunter thrilled audiences for two seasons. However, despite its critical acclaim and audience rating, the show, which was temporarily put on, was ultimately canceled in 2023. Here’s a look at every main Mindhunter cast member and where they are today.

Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford

Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford in Mindhunter cast

Actor and singer Jonathan Groff played the ambitious young FBI agent Holden Ford, who’s obsessed with understanding the minds of serial killers. Groff’s subtle performance captured Holden’s gradual descent into obsession. Since Mindhunter ended, Groff has continued to thrive across multiple media. He returned to Broadway with Merrily We Roll Along, earning critical acclaim and a Tony for his performance. On the big screen, he portrayed Agent Smith in the 2021 sequel The Matrix Resurrections. He also reprised his role in the hit Frozen franchise and animated short film Once Upon a Studio (2023). Although he hasn’t had a major television acting role, he guest-starred in two episodes of Doctor Who in 2024 and 2025.

Holt McCallany as Bill Tench

Holt McCallany as Bill Tench in Mindhunter cast

Holt McCallany co-led the Mindhunter cast as Bill Tench. His character was the experienced FBI agent who served as Holden Ford’s partner. Unlike Ford’s intellectual zeal, Tench approached criminal behavior with practicality and instinct. Like Jonathan Groff, Holy McCallany has been exceptionally busy since Mindhunter ended. Amongst several film roles, he famously portrayed Fritz Von Erich in the Zac Efron-led 2023 biographical sports drama The Iron Claw. On television, McCallany has had recurring roles in 61st Street (2022) and The Lincoln Lawyer (2024), as well as led the main cast of Netflix’s crime drama The Waterfront.

Anna Torv as Wendy Carr

Anna Torv as Wendy Carr in Mindhunter cast

Australian actress Anna Torv brought quiet intelligence and emotional restraint to her portrayal of Dr. Wendy Carr. Her character was the behavioral psychologist who helped shape the FBI’s early criminal profiling program in Mindhunter. As the show’s intellectual center, Wendy often served as the voice of reason between Holden Ford’s bold theories and Bill Tench’s pragmatic skepticism. 

Two years after Mindhunter ended, Anna Torv landed a new major role on television as Helen Norville in the Australian series The Newsreader (2021–2025). While on the show, she guest-starred as Tess in three episodes of The Last of Us in 2023. Since then, she has starred in Territory (2024) and So Long, Marianne (2023). Torv’s only acting film role since 2019 has been Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (2024).

Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper

Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper in Mindhunter cast

Cameron Britton’s portrayal of Ed Kemper, the “Co-Ed Killer,” is one of Mindhunter’s most haunting and memorable performances. With his calm demeanor, unsettling charm, and eerie precision, Britton brought the real-life serial killer to life in a way that was both terrifying and mesmerizing. Britton’s performance was so authentic that many viewers found it difficult to separate the actor from the character. 

Since leaving the Mindhunter cast, Cameron Britton has continued to impress with a range of versatile roles that showcase his depth beyond dark characters. In the same year, he joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy as Hazel, then portrayed Richard Jewell in Manhunt: Deadly Games anthology series. He has also had recurring roles in Shrill (2021), The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (2022), and in the upcoming Spider-Noir (2026) series. On the big screen, he appeared in A Man Called Otto (2022) and Mickey 17 (2025).

Cotter Smith as Robert Shepard

Cotter Smith as Robert Shepard in Mindhunter cast
Cotter Smith was also a part of the main Mindhunter cast, playing Robert Shepard. His character was the stern, pragmatic FBI unit chief who oversaw the Behavioral Science Unit during its early stages. As Holden Ford and Bill Tench’s superior, Shepard represented the institutional resistance to new and unconventional investigative methods. Unlike the other cast members, Cotter Smith hasn’t worked on many projects since Mindhunter’s finale. His only film role was in the 2024 Unsinkable, where he portrayed Senator William Smith.

