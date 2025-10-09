Melina Matsoukas: Career Highlights of the Grammy Award-Winning Director

With footprints in various facets of the entertainment industry, Melina Matsoukas is considered one of the most influential music video directors. Matsoukas has come a long way since her directorial debut in the mid-2000s. She transitioned from making music videos to directing commercials, films, and television projects, earning several prestigious awards. The Grammy Award-winning director has collaborated with renowned music artists like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Ludacris.
Melina Matsoukas is recognized for her groundbreaking work in the music videos for “We Found Love” (Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris) and “Formation” (Beyoncé). Riding on the wave of her success in the music industry, Matsoukas’ critically acclaimed film debut in Queen & Slim cemented her status as a versatile director. She has also directed a few commercials to rave reviews. From her breakthrough with a string of music videos to making waves in other parts of the entertainment industry, we explore the career highlights of Melina Matsoukas.
Before Her Career Took Off, Melina Matsoukas Graduated From the New York University Tisch School of the Arts
Born in New York City, Melina Mtsoukas grew up in the Bronx. Her family lived in the Co-op City housing development before moving to Hackensack, New Jersey, when she was eight. Matsoukas comes from a mixed background, with Greek and Jewish heritage on her father’s side and Afro-Cuban and Afro-Jamaican ancestry on her mother’s side. Matsoukas’ parents have no ties in the entertainment industry. Her father worked as a builder, and her mother was a high school math teacher.
After graduating from Hackensack High School, Matsoukas enrolled in New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she received her first degree. She later received an MFA in cinematography from the AFI Conservatory in Los Angeles. At this point, Matsoukas’ career path was clear as her thesis was focused on music videos. She has gone on to carve an illustrious career in the music industry.
She Made Her Music Video Directorial Debut in 2006
Straight out of grad school, Melina Matsoukas directed her first music video, “Dem Girls” by Red Handed featuring Paul Wall & Scooby. Matsoukas ended up directing eight music videos for different artists in her debut year, including “Cry No More” by Shareefa, “Money Maker” by Ludacris featuring Pharrell, and “Help” by Lloyd Banks featuring Keri Hilson. In 2007, Matsoukas landed her first gig with Beyoncé, who would become her regular collaborator.
Matsoukas has worked with Beyoncé on several music videos, including “Upgrade U,” “Suga Mama,” “Diva,” and “Move Your Body.” She is renowned for directing the award-winning music video for Beyoncé’s hit single “Formation” from the singer’s 2016 album “Lemonade.” She has also worked with Beyoncé’s sister, Solange. Additionally, Matsoukas has collaborated with other popular artists such as Snoop Dogg, Mario, Ciara, Ne-Yo, Rihanna, and Whitney Houston. Beyond music videos, Matsoukas has also directed commercials for brands like Target, Adidas, Nike, Lexus, and Calvin Klein.
Melina Matsoukas’ Film and Television Credits
After making a name for herself in the music industry, Melina Matsoukas went into filmmaking in 2016. Her debut was on Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore‘s comedy-drama television series, Insecure. She directed and contributed as executive producer in eight episodes of the series. Her television credits also include other genres, such as the post-apocalyptic show Y: The Last Man and Kelly Marcel‘s horror fantasy series The Changeling. Matsoukas made her film debut as a director and producer in the 2019 movie Queen & Slim.
Melina Matsoukas’ Awards and Nominations
Melina Matsoukas won her first award at the 2008 UK Music Video Awards for directing Leona Lewis‘s music video for “Bleeding Love.” She was nominated for three awards in 2012, winning the MTV Video Music Awards Video of the Year for Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ “We Found Love.” The next year, Matsoukas won her first Grammy in the Best Music Video category for the same music video. She also won three more awards for directing “Losing You” by Solange Knowles.
In 2016, Cannes Lions International Festival honored Melina Matsoukas with a Grand Prix for Excellence in Music Video for her work in Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video. Matsoukas won 12 awards for the hit single, including the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards for Best Direction and the 2017 Grammy Awards for Best Music Video. For her directorial film debut, Queen & Slim, Matsoukas won 7 out of the 19 awards she was nominated for, including the BET Awards Best Movie category. She also won the Outstanding Comedy Series at the Black Reel Awards for Television for her work in Insecure.
