Marco Perego-Saldaña: Everything to Know About Zoe Saldaña’s Husband

Although Marco Perego-Saldaña has spent years trying to stay outside the spotlight, being married to someone like Zoe Saldaña makes it almost impossible. Besides being married to one of Hollywood’s stars, he has achieved impressive success in his own career. Perego-Saldaña built his career path long before Hollywood knew his name.
While being married to an A-list actor might have its perks, Marco Perego-Saldaña and Zoe share a unique partnership that many admire. For years, their marriage has highlighted their shared values, artistic respect, and strong family bonds. For those close to the couple, his influence has also impacted Zoe’s life and career. Here’s a closer look at Zoe Saldaña’s husband, Marco Perego-Saldaña, life and career.
1. Marco Perego-Saldaña Comes From a Humble Italian Background
Marco Perego-Saldaña grew up in Salo, a small town in northern Italy. His family lived a modest life built on hard work and simple values. His father worked as a server in a restaurant, while his mother was a homemaker. Perego-Saldaña spent his early years in a close-knit community that would eventually shape his grounded personality. Since he never came from wealth or an industry connection, Marco Perego-Saldaña’s career steps were driven by persistence. When he finally moved to New York City, he knew he had to work his way up. He took up menial jobs as a waiter, busboy, and even a soccer teacher.
2. Marco Perego-Saldaña Initially Had Plans to Play Professional Soccer
Having been raised in Italy, Marco Perego-Saldaña developed an early interest and passion for soccer. With the Italian soccer team among the world’s best, like many kids his age, Perego-Saldaña dreams of representing his country someday. He trained consistently during his youth and was almost invited to play for Venezia FC. However, at age 21, he suffered an injury that put him away from the sport for a long time. By the time he had fully recovered, Perego-Saldaña had developed a new passion for art-making.
3. Marco Perego-Saldaña is an Acclaimed Italian Artist with International Recognition
With a new passion for the arts, Marco Perego-Saldaña poured his heart and energy into developing himself. His dedication paid off when respected collectors began noticing his work. However, before his work was noticed, he took a bold step by approaching film producer Gilda Moratti to help him review it. While he was certain of his passion for the arts, he sought professional opinion to determine whether he was good enough and had a future in the arts. Over the years, his paintings and sculptures have gained recognition in the art world. Major galleries, such as Zurich’s Galerie Gmurzynska, the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the Museo Tuscolano in Rome, and Art Basel, have showcased his works.
4. Marco Perego-Saldaña Married Zoe Saldaña in a Private Ceremony in 2013
Marco Perego-Saldaña and Zoe Saldaña married quietly in London in June 2013. Their ceremony remained private until the media later confirmed it. Since the start of their relationship, the couple has always preferred privacy and avoided having a large wedding. The nature of their wedding surprised fans, and first, as the public only got wind of their romance a month earlier in May 2013. However, Zoe clarified facts in a July 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she had known her husband for five years before they began dating. Although both had vowed not to get married, three months later, they decided they were perfect for each other.
5. Marco Perego-Saldaña Took Zoe’s Last Name After Marriage
Hollywood marriages are never short of being spectacular. While Marco Perego-Saldaña and Zoe avoided having a glamorous wedding, they did something else that piqued the interest of anyone who heard it. Perego-Saldaña decided to go against convention and take his wife’s last name. He included Saldaña in his last name by hyphenating it. As a show of solidarity, Zoe also took his last name. As such, both currently bear each other’s original last names.
6. He and Zoe are Parents to Three Sons
Their decade-long marriage has produced three amazing kids. The couple welcomed twin sons, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldaña and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldaña, in November 2014. Their third son, Zen Perego Saldana, was born in 2017. Marco and Zoe maintain a close and present parenting style. Like their relationship, they keep their children’s lives away from constant media coverage.
With Perego-Saldaña having Italian roots and Zoe having Dominican and Puerto Rican roots, their home celebrates all three cultural backgrounds. The couple teaches their children to speak Italian, Spanish, and English, exposing the children to diverse and rich traditions. The couple believes cultural identity strengthens family unity.
7. Marco Perego-Saldaña Made His Directorial Debut in 2021
Marco Perego-Saldaña expanded his creative career by stepping into filmmaking. He directed the 2021 drama The Absence of Eden as his directorial debut. The movie starred his wife, alongside a few notable names, including Noah Ziggy James, Adria Arjona, and Garrett Hedlund. Although Marco Perego-Saldaña directed a short film the following year, his sophomore directorial project, Petrichor, is currently filming.
Follow Us