Jessica Sanchez: Catching Up with the 2025 AGT Winner

When America’s Got Talent (AGT) host Terry Crews announced Jessica Sanchez as the winner of the twentieth season of the show on September 4, 2025, to the delight of millions of fans, she set many records in the show’s history. From her Golden Buzzer-worthy audition, Sanchez demonstrated exceptional talent throughout her run on the show. Winning the prestigious title may have shot her to global prominence, but it’s not the first time Sanchez has been in the spotlight.
Jessica Sanchez has been singing since childhood and has graced the stage of acclaimed talent competitions. However, it took her about 20 years to reach the top, but she never refrained from sharing her talent before her big win. As a young girl, Sanchez performed at various events, including the 2008 NFL season, where she sang The Star-Spangled Banner. So far, the American singer-songwriter has performed the national anthem for diverse audiences. As her journey unfolds into another promising new chapter, let’s explore Sanchez’s career before and after fame.
She Was a Wildcard Act on the Inaugural Season of America’s Got Talent
The eldest of three children born to Gilbert and Edita Sanchez, Jessica Sanchez began singing at a young age. Her first official performance was in 2005, when she sang Aretha Franklin‘s Respect on Showtime at the Apollo. In 2006, Sanchez took her talent to larger audiences, competing in the debut season of America’s Got Talent. However, she didn’t go far in the competition and became a wildcard act, who ultimately left the show before the finale.
After her first attempt on AGT, Jessica Sanchez continued to pursue her music career. She performed The Star-Spangled Banner before a large audience during the 2008 NFL season for the game between the San Diego Chargers and the New York Jets. In the next couple of years, Sanchez recorded covers and collaborated with other artists. She performed a cover of Rihanna‘s Don’t Stop the Music for iTunes in 2009 and joined more than 50 singers to record the charity single We Are the World for Haiti.
Jessica Sanchez Finished as the Runner-up on American Idol Season 11
Jessica Sanchez auditioned for American Idol season 11 on June 8, 2011, and progressed to the live stage. On April 12, 2012, she was brought back to the competition through the “Judges Save” after her elimination in the 28th episode of the show. Subsequently, Sanchez reached the finals and finished as runner-up to Phillip Phillips. She continued to perform at events and signed a record deal with Interscope Records in June 2012.
On April 30, 2013, Jessica Sanchez released her debut album, “Me, You & Music.” She collaborated with Ne-Yo for the album’s lead single Tonight, which they performed on American Idol on March 21, 2013. Sanchez entertained then-President Barack Obama and his family with a rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner at the White House for the Easter Roll on April 1, 2013. She also got her debut acting role on Fox’s musical comedy TV series, Glee, as Frida Romero. She has since released more songs and performed with other artists at concerts.
Jessica Sanchez Is the First Returning Contestant To Win America’s Got Talent
After 20 years in the making, Jessica Sanchez finally won the grand prize on America’s Got Talent season 20 at the age of 30. She auditioned for the 20th season of the talent show on July 15, 2025, and received Sofia Vergara‘s golden buzzer after performing Benson Boone‘s Beautiful Things. This took her straight to the live shows, where she warmed her way into many hearts with her melodious voice.
On September 24, Jessica Sanchez delivered one of her best performances in the grand finale. Ultimately, she was declared the winner of AGT 2025, making her the first ex-contestant to win the show. At 30, she also set a record as the oldest female to win in the show’s history. Her name is also on record as the first solo female contestant to win the competition since Darci Lyne‘s victory in 2017, and the fourth female singer to win.
Jessica Sanchez Was Nine Months Pregnant When She Won AGT 2025
In addition to winning one of the biggest talent competitions, Sanchez also became a mom for the first time in 2025. During her audition earlier in July, Sanchez shared news of her pregnancy with the America’s Got Talent audience. She has been married to Rickie Gallardo since 2021, and on October 13, 2025, a few weeks after winning the competition, they welcomed their daughter, Eliana Mae Gallardo.
